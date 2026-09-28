Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate Barry clinched the final Head of House title on Monday, September 28, 2026

The win marks Barry's second time holding the Head of House title this season, having previously claimed it in Week Eight

The grand finale of the Show Ya Sef edition is scheduled for October 4, with housemates now battling for a spot

Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate Barry has become the last Head of House of the 'Show Ya Sef' edition, winning the Week 10 challenge on Monday, September 28, 2026.

The announcement came via an Instagram post from the official BBNaija organisers, confirming that Barry had taken over from Keivo, who held the Head of House title after winning the Week Nine challenge.

Barry emerges as the final Head of House as BBNaija Season 11 enters its last week. Photo: barry_yornwin

Source: Instagram

Barry's second Head of House win this season

This is not the first time Barry has claimed the coveted title.

He previously won the Head of House challenge in Week Eight, a victory that also handed him the Ultimate Veto Power for the season.

Winning the position twice in one season is a notable achievement as the competition draws to a close.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Big Brother Naija organisers wrote:

"It's Mr. Barry (@barry_yornwin)🕺🏽 Two time Head of House and officially the last HoH of the #BBNaija Show Ya Sef season. What a way to enter the final week. Congratulations, Barry! 👏🏽"

With the final Head of House challenge now behind them, the remaining housemates are now focused on securing a spot in the grand finale, which is scheduled for October 4.

Check out BBNaija organisers' Instagram post announcing Barry's HoH win below:

Fans react to Barry's latest Head of House win

The announcement drew a wave of congratulations and excitement from fans across social media. Here are some of the reactions:

@ezinnennodim commented:

"Congratulations Barry❤️❤️🙌 A win Well Deserved ❤️👏"

@beaulah.divine wrote:

"Omo this guy grace is much definitely it counts as his win, Amin oooooooo 🔥"

@aisha_pawaz said:

"Congrats Mr. Barry, another big win this Sunday ✌️"

@_veesiao shared:

"I said it when he won the betpawa arena game, and i say it again today that he has played his game so well in the end. Now i smell it even stronger, he gon win this season. Win after win🔥"

@khu_boni reacted:

"Well deserved. No good deed goes unnoticed 👏👏"

@oshereatiolorinyorubanews wrote:

"There is something special about Mr Barryyyyyyy😆🥰⭐️"

@luckiya17_ added:

"Congratulations, Barry, you deserve it good man Barry the last HOH💚💚💚"

Barry becomes the final Head of House as BBNaija Show Ya Sef heads towards October 4 finale. Photo: barry_yornwin

Source: Instagram

BBNaija Season 11: Yusuf opens up about big dream as he eyes Ebuka’s hosting seat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that recently evicted BBNaija Season 11 housemate Yusuf explained that he would love to become the show’s host someday.

Speaking during an Arise TV interview, Yusuf acknowledged Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s work on the franchise and said he would be interested in taking over the role if given the opportunity.

The reality star also disclosed plans to return to acting and pursue major roles beyond reality television.

Source: Legit.ng