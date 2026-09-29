Ghanaian cleric Prophet John Papa Jesus has announced a new minimum offering of GH₵50 for members of his church

The prophet linked the decision to the recent increase in transport fares, saying his church’s offering expectations would also be adjusted

He warned that offerings below the new minimum would not be accepted, adding an unusual twist to the announcement

Ghanaian prophet John Papa Jesus has announced a new minimum offering requirement for members of his church, citing rising transport fares as part of the reason for the change.

The cleric announced in a video shared on X on Monday, September 28, 2026, in which he said he had increased the church’s offering rate by 20 per cent.

According to the prophet, members would now be expected to give at least GH₵50 as their offering.

Prophet John Papa Jesus announces a new minimum offering of GH₵50 for members of his church. Photo@theoracleprophet/TikTok.

Source: Instagram

“I’ve increased the church offering rate to 20%. I will accept only offerings of GH₵50 and above,” he said.

But his explanation for the decision was what made the announcement particularly unusual.

Linking offering to transport fares

Prophet John Papa Jesus said the recent increase in transport fares influenced his decision to raise the minimum offering.

“I’m not the same as Mahama, so I will increase my offering by 20%. Because transport fares have been increased by 8%,” he said.

The prophet further made his position clear, stressing that offerings below GH₵50 would not be accepted.

Watch the X video of the moment Pastor Papa increased the offering here:

Reactions trail Pastor John Papa's directive

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@killerpon111 stated:

"And they will still be clapping , I don’t know what have made people this stupid!!!"

@Enochocran10 noted:

"Does he want to trend or I mean what he is saying .. ,when was the last time he paid taxes from the church offerings?offering is not force so if the church members will still go fo them to be dupe it’s up to them.ebi the members money u dey feed on n u av the guts to say this"

@WilliamGOKU2 noted:

"Churches SHOULD pay property and income taxes. They lived BIG, driving expensive cars using public roads. 99% Pastors, so-called prophets are SCAMMERS. Jesus said this, "MANY WILL COME IN MY NAME, PERFORM MIRACLES IN MY NAME, BUT AT THE END, I WILL TELL THEM, I DON'T KNOW YOU".

Pastor John Papa links the decision to the recent increase in transport fares. Photo: @theoracle/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Jerry Eze shares his touching encounter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jerry Eze opened up about his meeting with a woman who terribly beat up his mother when she was alive.

Pastor Jerry Eze said his family lived with the woman in the same compound years ago. When the woman showed up to see him on November 26, Pastor Eze shared what happened next.

Source: Legit.ng