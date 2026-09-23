Oyin and Keivo clashed in a heated argument on Day 57 of BBNaija, with both housemates dragging each other's parents into the fight

Keivo later admitted to Aikou that he went too far with his remarks and planned to apologise to Oyin publicly

Fans on social media were divided, with many questioning Oyin's continued presence in the house after multiple confrontations

Day 57 in the BBNaija house started quietly as housemates returned from their morning swimming pool workout, but the calm did not last long when Oyin and Keivo had a face-off.

A back-and-forth quickly escalated into one of the season's most heated confrontations, with both housemates making deeply personal remarks about each other's families.

BBNaija fans react as Oyin and Keivo drag each other’s parents into explosive fight. Credit: Keivo.oi, oyin_bbnaija

Source: Instagram

Oyin and Keivo's Explosive Clash

Oyin fired the first heavy shots, launching a string of insults that brought Keivo's parents into the argument. She attacked the fellow contestant's parents, describing them as useless while suggesting that he was given birth to 'by a mistake.'

"Your papa for house no get sense. You be gay and your papa for house na gay; your mama na lez. Na wetin your papa dey do. Na born by mistake you be," she said.

Keivo did not hold back either, responding with his own crude remarks targeting Oyin's father.

He responded, "Na me dey climb your papa, I dey pump your papa; your papa go dey shout eiy-eiy-chimo."

When housemate Tram attempted to step in and calm things down, Keivo turned on him too, asking why Oyin was calling him gay.

Oyin, unapologetic, shot back: "Why are you so pained if you're not gay?"

Flora was present throughout the confrontation but chose to say nothing, watching in silence as her friends traded insults.

The tension lingered long after the argument wound down. Oyin headed to the Garden and told anyone listening that Keivo was useless.

Keivo Plans Public Apology

Despite the ferocity of the exchange, Keivo later showed some remorse. He told fellow housemate Aikou that he intended to apologise to Oyin publicly, framing his comments as a joke that crossed a line.

He acknowledged that not everyone handles his brand of humour well and admitted he went overboard this time.

Drama in BBNaija house as Oyin and Keivo exchange personal insults, target each other’s parents. Credit: Bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

Social Media Reactions to Keivo and Oyin's Fight

Social media buzzed following the blowup, with viewers divided over who was more at fault. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@olajumoke_ojekunle wrote:

"Why is Oyin still in the house and better people was removed yesterday 😏😏😏😏"

@jaycee_talks reacted:

"I am disappointed 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️"

@ashley_cocopops commented:

"Ahh integrity like Keivo 😂😂😂 dat was quick"

@juicy_patra said:

"Abeg mk Razz no win this time o😢 mk we for hear word abeg 🙄🚶🏻‍♀️🚶🏻‍♀️🚶🏻‍♀️🚶🏻‍♀️"

@moyosore_aderinsola wrote:

"If Oyin win this money, I go vex for all of you sha. Mtcheew"

@kween_khairventilator added:

"She don fight almost everybody for that house. Her highlight is fighting. The intelligent ones that win task back to back has been evicted"

Watch Keivo and Oyin's fight on X:

Three Housemates Suffer Eviction

Legit.ng reported that BBNaija Season 11 housemates Yusuf, Bells and Chimsom Chuka were evicted from the “Show Ya Sef” house after 56 days. Their departure leaves 10 contestants competing for the ₦160 million grand prize.

Yusuf and Bells exited on the same night after becoming one of the season’s most discussed couples. Chimsom Chuka, the first Head of House and a two-time titleholder, also ended his campaign after a competitive run.

Source: Legit.ng