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Family of Late Taiwo Hassan Ogogo Publicly Acknowledges Senator Yayi’s Compassion and Generosity
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Family of Late Taiwo Hassan Ogogo Publicly Acknowledges Senator Yayi’s Compassion and Generosity

by  Olumide Alake
3 min read
  • Late actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo's family publicly acknowledged Senator Olamilekan Yayi's support during their father's illness
  • The family shared a heartfelt letter of appreciation on Instagram, revealing the senator stood by them from the very beginning
  • The post warmed hearts on social media, with many showering prayers on the senator

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The family of late Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, has publicly honoured Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola Yayi for his unwavering support during one of the most difficult periods of their lives.

On Thursday, September 3, 2026, the actor's daughter, Lima, shared a formal letter of appreciation on Instagram, addressed to the senator on behalf of the family of Alhaji Chief Taiwo Al-Hassan Babatunde.

Ogogo's family pen appreciation message to Senator Olamilekan Yayi
The family of late actor Taiwo Hassan thanks Senator Yayi for his incredible support during their father's illness. Credit: olamilekanyayi/taiwohassanogogo
Source: Instagram

In the letter, the family expressed deep gratitude to Senator Yayi for standing by their father from the onset of his illness through the most critical moments of his treatment. They noted that his kindness, generosity, and compassion left a lasting impression on the entire family.

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"Some kindnesses can never be forgotten," lima_ogogo wrote in the caption. "Thank you, Senator Yayi, for standing by my daddy and our family when it mattered most. Your support, generosity, and compassion will forever hold a special place in our hearts."

The family prayed that Allah reward him abundantly and bless both him and his household.

Senator Yayi, who is associated with the APC in Ogun State, has previously spoken publicly about the late actor's death, a gesture the family clearly found meaningful.

Nollywood actor Ogogo's family shares how Senator Olamilekan Yayi stood by them during a difficult season.
Senator Yayi's gesture towards late Ogogo's family warms hearts across social media. Credit: taiwohassanogogo
Source: Instagram

See the family's original post and appreciation letter on Instagram below:

What Fans Said About Senator Yayi's Gesture

Nigerians on Instagram were moved by the tribute, with many praising the senator for his show of humanity.

@wunmiade4 commented:

"A friend indeed 😍"

@luxurydee_couture wrote:

"best friend indeeed"

@treasurebeautygallery shared:

"Yayi has been a great man for old and young ones if you have opportunity to meet him…. Good will reward you sir"

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@olayemiflakky said:

"God bless and reward him"

@zainubade2 reacted:

"Thank you, sir, for standing with d family .🔥❤️"

@officialolawaleoyekan added:

"Yayi has been a great man take ur flower"

Yinka Quadri at Ogogo's Fidau prayer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that grief hit differently for actor Yinka Quadri when he stepped up to honour his close friend Ogogo during the actor's Fidau prayer held in Ilaro, Ogun state.

Quadri, who shared a deep bond with Ogogo, took the podium to deliver what was meant to be a message of comfort to the family the veteran actor left behind.

In his speech, he urged those mourning to place their trust in God rather than seek strength from other people during this difficult period.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olumide Alake avatar

Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Ogun StateNollywoodActors
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