A new chat between Bella and her ex, Sheggz, surfaced online on Thursday, August 27, 2026, amid their ongoing court battle

Sheggz reportedly told Bella he had N2 million in his account but still asked her for money, claiming he did not want his balance to drop

Bella fired back with strong words, questioning his claims about having euros and calling him out for lacking shame

Fresh drama has erupted between former BBNaija lovebirds Bella and Sheggz after yet another private chat between the ex-couple leaked online, this time showing Sheggz asking Bella for money despite allegedly having funds in his account.

The chat, which began circulating on Thursday, 27 August 2026, is the latest in a string of leaked messages and voice notes that have come to light as the two former reality stars take their disputes to court.

Reactions as Bella calls Sheggz a 'local boy' in new leaked chat as he begs her for money. Photo credit@bella/@sheggz

Source: Instagram

Sheggz's money request stirs outrage

According to the leaked conversation, Sheggz told Bella he had N2 million sitting in his account but was reluctant to spend it because he did not want his balance to fall below that figure. He then reportedly asked her for money regardless. Sheggz also claimed to have euros, a detail Bella swiftly dismissed.

Bella drags Sheggz in alleged leaked chat, fans react. Photo credit@bella

Source: Instagram

Bella did not hold back in her response. She told him flatly that he had no N2 million, rejected his euro claims, and went on to describe him as a "local boy" with no shame, alongside other unprintable remarks.

The exchange painted a tense picture of a relationship that had clearly broken down well before it became a public matter.

Here is the alleged Instagram leaked chat of Bella and Sheggz below:

Fans back Bella after new chats emerge

The leaked messages drew a wave of reactions from fans who largely sided with Bella.

@iampeppi_ wrote:

"If true tue dis chats na real. Nai be say dis guy head dey touch, e get 2 mill for account, but e no wan touch am, because e no want make him account dey below 2 mill, instead he dey ask him babe for money"

@roki_foods reacted:

"So how were they gonna get married? She would have paid for the wedding??"

@fhay____ commented:

"Omo! If this is true I'm glad she came to her senses."

@shally__xo wrote:

"God forbid a man like this."

@djaizy01 said:

"This is embarrassing to say the least. Why should a private chat make it to the internet."

@ade_tayy reacted:

"Omo thank God her eyes opened. This one dey craze o"

@sweet2andle shared:

"He never loved her, he took advantage of her loving him and milked!"

WhatsApp chats between Sheggz and Bella surface

Legit.ng had reported that WhatsApp chats allegedly involving BBNaija stars Sheggz and Bella surfaced online amid growing public interest in the state of their relationship.

The leaked conversations sparked reactions, particularly because they appear to contain details of an elaborate wedding plan Sheggz had outlined for Bella. The plan reportedly included a ring reveal with Icebox in Atlanta, followed by a white wedding in Montenegro.

The development comes after Bella’s sister previously criticised Sheggz over what she described as unfulfilled promises concerning their relationship. Her comments had already generated discussion among fans, with some questioning whether the couple’s relationship was heading towards marriage

Source: Legit.ng