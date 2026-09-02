The UAE government published an official list of obligations that every employer of domestic workers must meet under the country's labour law

The list covers 16 specific duties, ranging from providing meals and accommodation to paying wages strictly in line with the employment contract

Employers are also barred from collecting any payments from workers or requiring them to work for anyone other than the hiring household

The United Arab Emirates has released a comprehensive list of 16 obligations that employers are legally required to meet when they hire domestic workers, according to information published on the UAE's official government website.

The notice states that employers must abide by the terms of any employment contract signed with a domestic worker, and that several additional duties apply on top of whatever is agreed in writing.

UAE reveals what employers must provide for domestic workers, lists 16 duties. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Sean Gallup/peng song

Source: Getty Images

Full list of what UAE employers must provide

The 16 duties set out by the UAE government are as follows:

1. Provide the facilities needed for the worker to perform their duties effectively

2. Provide appropriate accommodation

3. Provide appropriate meals and clothing

4. Pay the worker's wage in accordance with the contract

5. Provide medical care or health insurance

6. Treat the worker with respect and ensure their safety

7. Refrain from requiring the worker to work for others except in accordance with the terms and conditions stipulated in the Implementing Regulations of the labour law and the decisions issued by the ministry

8. Refrain from employing any worker without a valid work permit issued under the law

9. Pay compensation for work injuries and occupational diseases

10. Refrain from employing the worker in a profession different from the nature of their work except with their consent and provided that it is one of the professions mentioned in the Implementing Regulations of the labour law

11. Ensure the right of the worker to keep their own identification documents

12. Pay the worker's heirs, in the event of death during service, the wage for the month in which the worker died, in addition to any other entitlements

13. Refrain from collecting any payments from the worker, directly or indirectly, except where expressly provided under the labour law, its Implementing Regulations, decisions issued by the ministry, or in the contract form approved by the ministry

14. Notify the ministry of any breach of legislation committed by the worker and comply with the ministry's decision on the matter

15. Bear the expenses of returning the worker to their country in accordance with the provisions of the labour law and its Implementing Regulations

16. Comply with any other obligations stated in the labour law or decided by its Implementing Regulations or decisions issued by the ministry

Key protections for domestic workers in UAE

Several of the listed duties stand out as particularly significant for workers. Employers are explicitly barred from confiscating identification documents, a protection that carries weight for migrant domestic workers who are sometimes left vulnerable when their papers are withheld.

The obligation to bear the full cost of returning a worker to their home country is equally notable, as is the requirement to pay wages to a deceased worker's heirs covering at least the month in which the worker passed away, along with any other outstanding entitlements.

On the question of compensation, employers are prohibited from deducting or collecting money from workers in any form unless the law or the ministry-approved contract specifically allows it.

UAE bans under-15s from employment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had clarified who cannot obtain a work permit to work in the country.

The rule prohibits the employment of juveniles below the age of 15, regardless of whether they are Emirati nationals or expatriate residents.

Source: Legit.ng