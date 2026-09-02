The US Mint released 250,000 $1 coins carrying President Donald Trump's likeness on Wednesday as part of America's 250th anniversary celebrations

The coins are legal tender and have entered general circulation, meaning the public could receive them as change during everyday cash transactions

Demand was so high on launch day that the Mint activated a virtual waiting room due to exceptionally heavy traffic on its website

The United States Mint has put 250,000 dollar coins bearing President Donald Trump's portrait into circulation, marking the country's 250th anniversary with a coin that members of the public could find in their everyday change.

The coins were released on Wednesday and are classified as legal tender. The portrait of Trump was designed by US Mint Chief Engraver Joseph Menna, working from an official White House photograph taken by Daniel Torok.

US Mint Releases 250,000 Donald Trump $1 Coins to Mark America's 250th Anniversary

Source: Getty Images

The reverse side of the coin carries the Presidential Seal, depicting an eagle clutching an olive branch and a bundle of arrows, with a shield on its chest and a banner reading "E PLURIBUS UNUM" in its beak. The shield also carries the number "250" to mark the Semiquincentennial. Additional inscriptions read "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA" and "ONE DOLLAR."

Design, materials, and pricing

Despite having a gold-like appearance, the coins are made from non-precious metals and are being produced at the Philadelphia Mint. The Mint is offering them in rolls of 25 coins, priced at $61, and bags of 100 coins at $154.50.

Some rolls and bags contain special-issue coins struck on July 4, the anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. These coins carry a "July 4th" mint mark to distinguish them.

The Mint said demand was unexpectedly high on launch day, prompting it to activate a virtual waiting room after its website was overwhelmed. Households were initially capped at two orders each, though the Mint said it would lift that restriction at 2 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday.

Legal background and official reaction

The release follows years of debate over a federal law that had barred living individuals from appearing on US currency. That restriction was effectively loosened by the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020, which Trump signed during his first term and which included provisions allowing for coins tied to the nation's 250th anniversary celebrations.

The Trump administration has argued that congressional approval was not needed for the coin, pointing to a history of commemorative coins depicting sitting presidents.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described the coin as one that "celebrates the strength of American values, and the promise of a nation dedicated to preserving freedom for all."

The Trump dollar coin is not the only commemorative piece the Mint has produced for the anniversary. Other releases include Revolutionary War Quarters, American Eagle Gold Coins, and Enduring Liberty Half Dollars. In June, 250,000 Semiquincentennial Declaration of Independence Quarters carrying a special "July 4th" mark were also released into general circulation.

Source: Legit.ng