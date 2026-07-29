Assistant Inspector General Olohundare Jimoh received the award from the Security Watch Africa Initiative Network at the 19th African Security Watch Awards in Banjul

Jimoh was recognised for crime prevention strategies he introduced during his time as Commissioner of Police in Lagos State

The award was delivered to Jimoh's Lagos office after he could not attend the ceremony in The Gambia due to official commitments

Onikan, Lagos state - Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Olohundare Jimoh, who oversees Zone 2, has been named the most outstanding anti-crime police chief in West and Central Africa for 2025, an honour tied to his work during his tenure as commissioner of police in Lagos state.

The Security Watch Africa Initiative Network presented the accolade at the 19th edition of the African Security Watch Awards, held in Banjul, The Gambia. Since Jimoh could not travel to the ceremony because of official duties, the award was brought to his Lagos office by the organisation's International Coordinator, Patrick Apambu, and National Coordinator, Elizabeth Ndanku.

AIG Olohundare Jimoh receives the 2025 Outstanding Anti-Crime Police Chief in West and Central Africa award. Photo: Zone 2 police command

Source: UGC

How Jimoh Transformed Policing in Lagos

Speaking when he received the award, Jimoh said the recognition belonged to the officers and personnel who served under his command, not to him alone. He pointed to the Eko Strike Force team as one of the key innovations during his tenure, noting that what started as two patrol vehicles eventually grew to a fleet of more than 18, working alongside the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) to improve emergency response across the state.

Jimoh said community involvement was central to his approach. He described Lagos residents as civic-minded people whose cooperation with law enforcement made policing considerably more effective. He also highlighted the conduct of local government elections across 20 LGAs and 37 Local Council Development Areas as evidence of improved security, saying not a single ballot box was snatched, and no voter was harmed throughout the exercise.

He reaffirmed the constitutional role of the Nigeria Police Force, saying its duties went beyond enforcement to the protection of lives and property, and pledged his continued commitment to crime prevention.

Recognition from the Award Organisers

Apambu said Jimoh had built a track record of discipline and dedication across several postings, including as Force Public Relations Officer and as Commissioner of Police for the Ports Authority Command covering Eastern Ports, before his assignment to Lagos.

He said the award was based on clear, measurable progress in reducing crime and strengthening ties between the police and the communities they serve.

Representatives of the Security Watch Africa Initiative Network present the 2025 African Security Watch Award to AIG Olohundare Jimoh. Photo: Zone 2 police command

Source: UGC

AIG Jimoh Urges Integrity, Zero Tolerance for Corruption

In other news, AIG Jimoh charged newly promoted senior officers to prove their worth through honest and professional conduct, warning them to maintain zero tolerance for corruption and abuse of office.

He gave the charge on Thursday, July 23, during a decoration ceremony held at the Zone 2 Command Headquarters in Onikan, Lagos. Ten officers received their new ranks: four Deputy Commissioners of Police, five Assistant Commissioners of Police, and one Superintendent of Police.

Source: Legit.ng