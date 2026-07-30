Qatar's government has laid out a key condition that all foreigners must meet before they can qualify to become Qatari citizens

The requirement relates directly to any existing citizenship a foreign national holds at the time of applying

Details of the condition are published on the Qatari government's official website for prospective applicants to review

Qatar has issued a clear instruction to foreigners interested in acquiring Qatari citizenship, and it centres on one non-negotiable condition applicants must fulfil before their application can be considered.

According to information published on the Qatari government's official website, any foreigner who wishes to become a citizen of Qatar must first give up their existing nationality. Unlike several countries around the world, including Germany and the United Kingdom, Qatar does not permit dual citizenship.

Qatar explains 1 requirement for foreigners seeking citizenship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/MAHMUD HAM/Shakeel Sha/Stefan Cristian Cioata

Source: Getty Images

Qatar's citizenship rules explained

The government's website states the position plainly:

"In case of acquiring the Qatari citizenship, a person must renounce another citizenship, as it is not possible to hold another citizenship along with the Qatari one."

This means that no matter which country a prospective applicant is originally from, they cannot retain their birth nationality or any previously acquired citizenship once they become Qatari. The choice is effectively binary: retain the passport they already hold, or surrender it in exchange for Qatari citizenship.

What this means for prospective applicants

The requirement sets Qatar apart from a growing number of countries that have relaxed their stance on dual nationality in recent years, either out of economic interest or to attract skilled migrants. Qatar's position remains firm, and the renunciation requirement applies universally across all nationalities.

Prospective applicants can access the full details of the citizenship conditions directly through the Qatari government's official website, where further requirements beyond the renunciation rule are also outlined.

Qatar explains what naturalised citizens can do

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Qatar government published the official fee foreigners must pay before applying for citizenship.

According to the government, applicants are required to pay QAR 3,000 as the citizenship application fee, while some applicants may also need to pay additional administrative charges depending on their circumstances.

Source: Legit.ng