A dance clip of reality TV star Phyna triggered mixed comments online, courtesy of her appearance

In the video, Phyna and professional dancer Liquorose are seen grooving to the former's recently released music

However, the size of Phyna's stomach became the subject of discussion, as netizens asked if she was pregnant

A video of the Big Brother Naija Season 7 reality show winner, Phyna, is making waves online.

In the viral clip, Phyna is seen alongside BBNaija's Liquorose, dancing enthusiastically to her latest single, titled Bend.

Phyna sparks pregnancy rumours in new video. Credit: unusualphyna.

Source: Instagram

The video shows Phyna confidently showing off her dance moves, including some energetic twerking, while wearing a black brassiere, low-rise trousers, and a denim shirt tied around her waist. She also had green braided hair, which added flair to her lively performance.

She grooved to the song alongside Liquorose (a former BBNaija housemate), who donned a white top and wine-coloured trousers.

Sharing the video, she wrote:

The Bend season 🔥🔥🔥 W/ @liquorose

Watch the video below:

Phyna's dance video causes buzz

While many fans praised her vibrant energy and the song’s catchy rhythm, the clip also sparked speculation about Phyna’s physical appearance, particularly because of her stomach.

Observers noted a visible protrusion around her stomach area, which prompted questions about whether she might be pregnant. A few other netizens maintained that she had a naturally big tummy and should not be shamed.

Phyna dances to new song with Liquorose. Credit: unusualphyna.

Source: Instagram

In light of this, Legit.ng compiled some comments:

boliboaneke1 wrote:

Pls is phyna pregnant....I wud like to know.

her_royalfairness wrote:

Yall talking about tummy are funny asf,think all those lipo and tummy tuck has made some of you forget how a human body looks.

ikennkiss commented:

Must u removed ur cloth hmmmmm this generation self ... ladies privates parts now na kidney and liver.

otmtv1 wrote:

Phyna you don get belle????😍😍

kudzykim noted:

Phyna is pregnant?

gle_pinklips commented:

😍😍😍😍una wey dey complain about are belly are really mad if she do liposuction now na una go first drag her leave celebrities alone they're human being too blood is flowing in their vein nawa for una hypocrite 😑.

juliusrebeccaolamide wrote:

It's now that I believe that women are women greatest enemy, seeing the comments here women are shaming her and the only few guys here are even the ones saying nothing wrong with her tummy, a lady even said she should go for fibroid check up like🤦.

xpensive_talka said:

Omo @unusualphyna see as your stomach big pass your career, go and hit gym abeg

toniaikpitah averred:

My Edo girls doing it for me, they also my favorites. Love you plenty please keep the 🔥burning girls🔥🔥🔥🔥

Phyna and Sheila Courage vacation in Mauritius

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Phyna and Israel DMW's ex-wife, Sheila Courage, enjoyed a vacation together in Mauritius.

In a video that went viral online, the two ladies were spotted dancing as they enjoyed the ambience of the environment.

The clip also triggered comments from cybernauts accordingly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng