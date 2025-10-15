The Big Brother Naija reality show has previously featured ladies and women who are single mothers who showcased their strength while striving for personal success on the show

Many of them never planned to become single mothers, some were married, but their marriages didn’t work out, while others had children out of wedlock

In this article, Legit.ng presents the reality stars who entered Biggie’s house as single mothers

In the past few years, single mothers have joined hundreds of Nigerians striving to better their lives and gain exposure while competing on the Big Brother Naija reality show.

Many of them successfully balanced their past with their ambitions and made it to the finals, though they didn’t take home the winning prize.

1. Farida Sultana Auduson Ibrahim and her two daughters



Reality show star Sultana Auduson Ibrahim, who participated in the recently concluded Big Brother Naija season ten, was one of the former housemates who entered the show as a single mother.

Sultana married at the age of 15, during her middle adolescence. The 25-year-old woman left the marriage, which was forced upon her, while she was attending university.

Before the marriage ended, she had two daughters, both delivered via Cesarean section. Sultana is working hard to make her dream of opening a beauty school a reality.

2. Bisola Aiyeola and her daughter Leyla



Former Big Brother Naija housemate from the 2017 "See Gobe" season, Bisola Aiyeola, was the first runner-up of the show.

At the time she joined the reality show, she was a single mother. Bisola had her daughter, Leyla, at the age of 23.

Raised by a single mother after her father abandoned her and her siblings when she was three, Bisola was initially confused and scared when she found out she was pregnant as a single woman.

However, her mother has always been her greatest support. In 2025, Bisola celebrated Leyla’s 16th birthday, marking the milestone by gifting her a phone.

3.Thelma Lawson and her son



Thelma Lawson, a skincare consultant and entrepreneur from Rivers State, was one of the housemates in the tenth season of the Big Brother Naija reality show.

She had her son, Dawson, in 2023. Tragically, Thelma lost her mother in the same year. Reflecting on her decision to participate in the show while leaving her young son behind, Thelma shared that she cried several times while in the house.

4. Ivatar and her 18-year-old daughter



37-year-old Ifeyinwa Okafor, a former housemate of the Big Brother Naija show, participated as a single mother. She had her daughter, Nichole, when she was just 19 years old. Ifeyinwa, who has a tattoo of her daughter’s name on her body, has never been married and had her daughter outside of wedlock.

5.Venita Akpofure and her two daughters



Actress Venita Akpofure, a housemate in Big Brother Naija season four ("Pepper Dem," 2019), and the All Stars edition in 2023, was married and had two daughters before entering the reality show.

She was married to Terna Tarka for four years before they divorced. In an interview, Venita revealed that leaving her husband, the father of her children, was the hardest decision she had ever made.

6. Jackie Bent and her son



Jackie Bent, the daughter of former Nigerian Senator Grace Folashade Bent, was a housemate in Big Brother Naija season two ("Shine Ya Eye"). Although Jackie didn’t provide many details about her son, she did mention having him while she was still in school.

Jackie is an accomplished media personality, interior designer, and event planner.

7.Tega and her son Jamil



Reality star Tega Dominic, another former housemate who joined Big Brother Naija as a single mother, separated from her husband in 2020, prior to participating on the show.

During an interview, her husband admitted to cheating on her, which led to the breakdown of their marriage. Tega left her five-year-old son, Jamil, to participate in the show.

8.Beatrice and her son



Beatrice Agba Nwaji entered Big Brother Naija as a divorcee. She had been in an abusive marriage, which led her to leave. Prior to the end of her marriage, Beatrice had a son with her estranged husband, who was just four years old when she joined Big Brother Naija. Beatrice, who appeared in the season six edition ("Shine Ya Eye"), has not remarried since.

9.Gigi Jasmine and her son

Disc jockey Nicole Simon-Ogan, better known as Gigi Jasmine, also participated in Big Brother Naija as a single mother in season ten.

She had not been married before entering the show. During her time in the house, Gigi Jasmine shared that her son was born with autism. She was evicted from the show on her son’s ninth birthday.

