Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Tega is married and her cute little boy, Jamil has turned a new age

The handler of the reality star's Instagram page shared an adorable photo of her and her son accompanied with a beautiful write-up

Fans of the reality star took to the comment section under the post with nice words celebrating Jamil

Big Brother Naija housemate, Tega's son, Jamil recently clocked a new age and he has been celebrated by his mum's fans on social media.

The individual who handles the reality star's page on Instagram posted a lovely photo of both mother and son and also revealed how much Tega's son means to her.

Tega and her son rock matching shirts Photo credit: @its_tegadominic

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY JAMIL! Dear son, God bless the day you came into our lives and made our lives so much better. You brought in so much joy and sunshine into our lives and we can’t be grateful enough to have you. Everything Tega does is for her son, she never jokes with her son!! Every hustle, every dream she is currently pursuing is for you Jamil."

Tega's fans celebrate Jamil

As expected, fans of the housemate celebrated her son. Read some comments below:

Oluchiofafrica:

"Happy birthday, cute lil man."

Obateyerukayat:

"Happy birthday to you cutie."

Pershenz:

"Hbd cutie we love you son."

Hilda_ansa:

"Awwww.We Leo's are so so cute, happy Birthday."

Neeta_bae:

"Happy birthday baby Jamil. We love you."

Mr_ebiti:

"Happy Birthday Jamil. God bless you immensely."

Tega talks about personal life with housemates

The BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes housemates got to know more about one another. One person stood before the others to share what they wanted the other housemates to know.

Tega, the fourth female housemate to enter the house revealed that she is married. She said she would clock four years in marriage in August.

According to her, she also has a three-year-old child.

