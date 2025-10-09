"Fans of former housemate Faith Adewale have set up a GoFundMe for him after he was disqualified from the show

His disqualification followed an incident where he forcefully snatched a basket from Sultana, causing her to fall and sustain an injury

Fans reacted when they saw the GoFundMe target and the amount raised so far for him

The disqualified housemate from the Big Brother Naija reality show, Season 10, Faith Adewale, seems to have a strong fan base, as they have taken a drastic step to help him.

The former housemate was sent packing from Biggie’s house following his altercation with fellow housemate Sultana.

The two were involved in a tug-of-war over a basket, which led to Sultana's fall and subsequent injury. Faith lost everything he had worked for on the reality show after his disqualification.

However, his fans decided to set up a GoFundMe for him after he was left with nothing from the show.

On the GoFundMe page, it was stated that Faith's fans aim to raise $55,000 for him. According to the information on the page, the funds would be used for his next project, although the specifics of the project were not provided.

While the target on the page is set at $55,000, only $1,781 has been raised so far, contributed by just 53 people.

GoFundMe shares more about BBNaija’s Faith

The GoFundMe page describes Faith as a brilliant young mind with a big heart. It also states that Faith has shown he is firm in his principles, staying true to himself during his time on the show.

The page further emphasizes that Faith has proven that being different is a gift that should not be taken for granted.

It was also mentioned that Faith intends to redefine what contestants do after leaving the reality show, and the community will join him in changing the world.

How fans reacted to Faith’s GoFundMe

In reaction, many people mocked the plan to raise money for Faith Adewale. One lady called the organizers of the project and Faith’s fans "jokers."

Another person advised the organizers to abandon the project, stating it might take a long time to reach the target amount.

A third person suggested reducing the target amount and closing the page.

Recall that there was an uproar following Faith’s disqualification. His fellow reality show mates shared their opinions on the decision Biggie made to send him home.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post about setting up a GoFundMe for Faith. Here are comments below:

@RebelleKush commented:

"Lol. Jokers like their fan."

@The_Nenye shared:

"Toh! E go tey o. Make them reduce am o. Economy tuff!."

@_Kkachee shared:

"They should reduce it to 2k and close the account."

Fans write petition against Faith

Legit.ng earlier reported that fans of BBNaija wrote a petition calling for Faith, a medical doctor, to lose his license to practice following his altercation with Imisi.

Imisi was blamed after the petition surfaced online, as many blamed her fans for going overboard about the situation.

