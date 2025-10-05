Season 10 winner Imisi has admitted that she has no definite plan yet for the ₦80m grand prize

The reality star stated that she will seek professional financial advice before making any big decisions.

In her final diary session, Imisi praised fellow finalists and revealed who she would have rooted for

The curtains have finally closed on the Season 10 edition of Big Brother Naija, and Imisi has been crowned winner of the highly competitive reality show.

On Sunday, October 5, the announcement sent excitement across the fanbase. It cemented her place in BBNaija history as the woman who walked away with the ₦80 million grand prize.

But in an unexpected twist, Imisi had admitted she does not yet know exactly how she wants to use the money.

Imisi has admitted that she has no definite plan yet for the ₦80m grand prize.

In her final diary session before the live finale, Imisi opened up about her thoughts on the life-changing win.

She confessed:

“Honestly, right now I don’t have a set plan for the money. I need to seek financial advice first because I’ve never had such a large amount before."

Interestingly, Big Brother also asked Imisi who she would like to see win if it wasn’t her.

Without hesitation, she listed fellow finalists Dede, Jason Jae, Kola, Kaybobo, and Isabella, highlighting their unique strengths and the bond they had built over the weeks.

She stated:

“They all brought something different to the house. It’s been an honour sharing this journey with them.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Big Brother had announced the final prize money to the housemates before the grand finale.

Big Brother stated that the winner will go home with N80m grand prize after several deductions.

The breakdown showed that on the credit side, housemates raked in millions through sponsored tasks such as Sips & Strokes (₦6.5m), Walking on Eggshells (₦2.6m), Big Brother’s Daycare (₦3.5m), Bodycare Products (₦2.6m), Splash & Dash (₦2.48m), and Big Brother’s Bakery (₦800k).

But just as quickly as the funds came in, they went out. Kaybobo stunned fans by splashing ₦10m on immunity during the “Red Phone Twist.”

Nigerians react as Imisi’s emerged BBN10 Queen

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng:

@fredaappiah59 said:

"I cried with imisi."

@rmdmuru said:

"In life, no matter who you think that you are, be humble, be respectful to others and have empathy. A rejected stone can always become a corner stone which holds a full house."

@iamlarrymartins said:

"We should’ve for once given class like miracle , Dede deserved it jare."

@her_amarachukwu said:

"This show goes to show that Nigeria will never be better. Favoritism, nepotism and corruption has eaten too deeply into the society. What a shame. It's so glaring that it's can't be hidden any longer."

Imisi walks away with N80m grand prize as winner of BBNaija season 10.

Isabella leaves the Big Brother house

Legit.ng earlier reported that as another chapter closed in the Big Brother Naija Season 10 journey as Isabella has been evicted from the house.

Her exit added more tension to the final stages of the competition, as the remaining housemates battled for the grand prize worth N80m.

Source: Legit.ng