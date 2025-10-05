Big Brother revealed how housemates’ luxury demands and immunity purchases cut down the grand prize

From shawarma treats to ₦10m immunity buys, every indulgence came at a cost to the house.

The Season 10 winner will now walk away with ₦80m after deductions and sponsored task earnings

Big Brother Naija Season 10 took another dramatic turn on Sunday, October 5, after Big Brother gathered housemates in the lounge to unveil the final prize money.

This is ahead of the grand finale Sunday evening, where the winner will be announced.

For the first time this season, Big Brother showed the contestants a full list of earnings and deductions that determined the final prize.

Big Brother says the season 10 winner will walk away with N80m after deductions. Photos: UGC.

On the credit side, housemates raked in millions through sponsored tasks such as Sips & Strokes (₦6.5m), Walking on Eggshells (₦2.6m), Big Brother’s Daycare (₦3.5m), Bodycare Products (₦2.6m), Splash & Dash (₦2.48m), and Big Brother’s Bakery (₦800k).

But just as quickly as the funds came in, they went out. Kaybobo stunned fans by splashing ₦10m on immunity during the “Red Phone Twist.”

Koyin also added to the bill by requesting a family visit and a personal hair styling session, both of which were deducted from the prize fund.

As the breakdown scrolled on the screen, laughter filled the lounge. From shawarma orders to Joanna and Dede’s three-day luxury experience, nothing went unnoticed.

Even the smallest treats were itemized. Kola, to the amusement of fans, declined a pedicure and manicure session, a decision that left everyone joking about the money he “saved” for the house.

Big Brother reminded them that nothing in the house comes without a cost. Every reward, privilege, and comfort had chipped away at the fortune meant for the eventual winner.

After adding up all deductions and earnings, Big Brother announced that the final cash prize now stands at ₦80 million.

While the figure remains life-changing, the 20-million-naira drop gave the finale an extra layer of suspense.

The announcement has since become a hot topic online, with fans debating whether the housemates made wise choices or squandered opportunities.

Watch the moment Big Brother announced the final prize money here:

Fans react to BBNaija10's final prize money

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@CJUchenwoke

"Abeg, does this 80 million include all other prizes or it is just the cash alone?"

@Presh_amazing:

"Not fair ,these housemates were entertaining. What happened to winner takes it all?"

@Anuri_eleks:

"If all the 29 Housemates had behaved like Imisi, I'm sure viewers would have tuned to cartoon network"

@Peacemakerre:

"Wait what's the qualifications of winning, what's the standard. I mean for every show, there's a goal like what's expected, but then what is the purpose of this show"

Big Brother season 10 winner winner to be announced on Sunday. Photos: @bbnaija/IG.

