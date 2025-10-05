The end of the road has come for Big Brother Naija housemates Kaybobo, Mensan and Isabella, as they have been evicted from the show.

The duo, who were finalists until the 10th week, bowed out of the N150 million prize money as Ebuka evicted them.

This leaves the other seven housemates to fight for the winning spot, as housemates and fans anticipate the final outcome

It’s the grand finale of Big Brother Naija, and fans from all across the globe are antsy to see who will emerge as the winner of Season 10.

The show started with 29 contestants, and now they are down to nine finalists after one of them was disqualified earlier in the week.

Tonight, fans await the final verdict as the winner will soon be announced, but they also bid their favourites goodbye as they leave the house.

Reactions as Kaybobo, Mensan, Isabella are evicted

Legit.ng compiled some comments below:

@king_chidynma said:

"Mensan think say na him go win😂😂😂😂."

@mhiz_temmy02I said:

"can't watch the show oooo omoh I'm so scared😮😮."

@neenas_collectibles said:

"So Jason and kola has more fans than Isabella?"

@bluowee said:

"This position was so predictable for Kaybobo."

@yanda_deekay said:"

"Why is Sabrina acting like Kola wife 🤣🤣."

@olaidecaro said:

"He bought Mide spot with 10m😂 I know he would be the first to leave, anyway congrats @kaybronsix go and shine."

@mp_fitness101 said:

"Stop swearing on ur son!! U know u lack discipline but you keep swearing on him everytime!! Goodluck, bye."

@mhiz_temmy02 said:

"I can't watch the show oooo omoh I'm so scared😮😮."

@ammyrossy24 said:

"Our sweet girl congratulations is not easy 😍."

@bluowee said:

"The way Isabella fans made me think she's top 5...noise makers😂😂😂😂."

@harbielicious said:

"Make big brother sha bring season 2 of 10/10 😩😩😩."

@everyonecallsme_dope said:

"What if Dede just takes the crown?😂😂 rooting for Imisi sha❤️."

@symply.lucia said:

"Thought y'all said kola will be the 2nd person to leave today..howfar??"

