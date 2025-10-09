Many Battlestar Galactica cast members have remained active in the entertainment industry, with stars like Edward Olmos, Mary McDonnell, James Callis, and Katee Sackhoff taking on notable roles. Over a decade since the re-imagined series ended, it continues to hold a lasting place in sci-fi history.

Battlestar Galactica cast: Michael Hogan, Mary McDonnell, Edward James Olmos, Jamie Bamber, James Callis, Kattee Sackhoff, Tahmoh, Grace Park, Tricia Helfer. Photo: Justin (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Actors Edward James Olmos (William Adama) and Mary McDonnell (President Laura Roslin) have continued to thrive in acting and have also ventured into advocacy work since Battlestar Galactica .

(William Adama) and (President Laura Roslin) have and have also ventured into since . Alessandro Juliani (Felix Gaeta) has remained active in acting and music composition , creating songs such as I Need to Know, A Brand New Shore, and When We Have Love .

(Felix Gaeta) has remained and , creating songs such as and Tahmoh Penikett (Karl "Helo" Agathon) is still in the entertainment industry, with his most recent acting role in Before Your Father Find Us.

The evolution of the Battlestar Galactica cast then and now

Battlestar Galactica follows the last remnants of humanity as they struggle to survive and search for a new home after a devastating Cylon attack. Here is a look at the Battlestar Galactica cast then and now.

Edward James Olmos as William Adama

Edward James Olmos during Battlestar Galactica filming (L). Edward James Olmos at the 40th Annual Imagen Awards (R). Photo: Justin Stephens, Alberto Rodriguez (modified by author)

Full name: Edward James Olmos

Edward James Olmos Date of birth: 24 February 1947

24 February 1947 Age: 78 years old (as of 2025)

78 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: East Los Angeles, California, United States

East Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actor, film producer, director

Edward James Olmos played William "Bill" Adama in Battlestar Galactica. Before joining the sci-fi series, he began acting in the 1970s and earned recognition for his roles in Selena, Stand and Deliver, and Blade Runner.

Olmos is still active in the industry, appearing in projects such as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Mayans M.C., and Blade Runner 2049. He is also known for producing and directing films like American Me and The Devil Has a Name. The actor continues to be a strong advocate for Latino representation in Hollywood.

Katee Sackhoff as Kara "Starbuck" Thrace

Katee Sackhoff during the filming of Battlestar Galactica (L). Katee Sackhoff attends the "Fight or Flight" New York Premiere (R). Photo: Justin Stephens, John Lamparski (modified by author)

Full name: Katee Sackhoff

Katee Sackhoff Date of birth: 8 April 1980

8 April 1980 Age: 45 years old (as of 2025)

45 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Portland, Oregon, United States

Portland, Oregon, United States Profession: Actress, voice actor, producer

Katee Sackhoff is an American actress best known for her role as Kara "Starbuck" Thrace in Battlestar Galactica. She debuted in acting in 1998 in the TV movie Fifteen and Pregnant. Katee had prominent roles in The Fearing Mind and The Education of Max Bickford before being featured in Battlestar Galactica.

After Battlestar Galactica, Katee Sackhoff continued with her prolific acting, starring in films and TV series such as 24, Boston's Finest, and Longmire. She is also a voice actor, having voiced in Futurama, Star Wars: Rebels, and Eve: Valkyrie.

Mary McDonnell as President Laura Roslin

McDonnell during a Battlestar Galactica scene (L). Mary McDonnell attends "Call Me Izzy" Broadway opening night (R). Photo: Justin Stephens, Valerie Terranova(modified by author)

Full name: Mary Eileen McDonnell

Mary Eileen McDonnell Date of birth: 28 April 1952

28 April 1952 Age: 73 years old (as of 2025)

73 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, United States

Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, United States Profession: Film, stage, TV actress

Mary McDonnell is an American actress who portrayed President Laura Roslin in Battlestar Galactica. Before joining the sci-fi series, she was already a renowned actress with Oscar-nominated roles in Dances with Wolves and Passion Fish.

After Battlestar Galactica ended in 2009, Mary continued appearing in films and TV shows such as Major Crimes, The Fall of the House of Usher, The Closer, Broke, and has three upcoming acting credits. McDonnell is also recognised for her dedication to activism, especially in environmental and social justice causes.

Jamie Bamber as Lee "Apollo" Adama

Jamie Bamber in a scene from Battlestar Galactica (L). Jamie Bamber attends the 6th Canneseries International Festival: Day Three (R). Photo: Carole Segal, Dominique Charriau (modified by author)

Full name: Jamie St John Bamber Griffith

Jamie St John Bamber Griffith Date of birth: 3 April 1973

3 April 1973 Age: 52 years old (as of 2025)

52 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom

Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom Profession: Actor

Jamie Bamber, a British actor, portrays Lee "Apollo" Adama in Battlestar Galactica. Before landing a role in Battlestar Galactica, he had been featured in The Scarlet Pimpernel, Poirot, Peak Practice, Ultimate Force, and Ghost Rig.

After the series ended, Bamber continued acting, starring in Law & Order: UK, Marcella, Strike Back, Beyond Paradise, and Heavy Weight. He is married to English actress and singer Kerry Norton, who portrayed Ishay, Doc Cottle's assistant, on Battlestar Galactica. The couple has three daughters.

James Callis as Gaius Baltar

James Callis on set of Battlestar Galactica (L). James Callis arrives at the 2025 BAFTA TV Tea Party (R). Photo: Justin Stephens, Steve Granitz (modified by author)

Full name: James Nicholas Callis

James Nicholas Callis Date of birth: 4 June 1971

4 June 1971 Age: 54 years old (as of 2025)

54 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Hampstead, London, United Kingdom

Hampstead, London, United Kingdom Profession: Actor

James Callis portrayed the brilliant yet troubled Dr Gaius Baltar in Battlestar Galactica, a role that earned him the 2006 Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actor on Television. Before landing a role in the series, he had appeared in films and TV shows such as Bridget Jones's Diary, Dead Cool, and Arabian Nights.

Callis is still in the film industry and has been featured in several TV shows and films, such as Slow Horses, Blood & Treasure, and The Bay House.

Tricia Helfer as Number Six

Tricia Helfer portraying his role in Battlestar Galactica (L). Tricia Helfer attends Sparke Films And Fathom Entertainment's "Primitive War" (R). Photo: Carole Segal, Jerod Harris (modified by author)

Full name: Tricia Janine Helfer

Tricia Janine Helfer Date of birth: 11 April 1974

11 April 1974 Age: 51 years old (as of 2025)

51 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Donalda, Canada

Donalda, Canada Profession: Actress, voice actor, former model

Tricia Helfer is a Canadian actress and former model. She is the main character who portrays Cylon Number Six in Battlestar Galactica. Her role earned her the Leo Awards in 2006.

After starring in Battlestar Galactica ended, Helfer continued acting and has been featured in TV shows and films, including Lucifer, Van Helsing, Primitive War, The Great Salish Heist, and Step Up: High Water. Tricia is also a voice actor known for voicing in Rick and Morty, Save Ralph, and Falling Skies.

Grace Park as Number Eight/Lt. Sharon "Boomer" Valerii/Lt. Sharon "Athena" Valerii

Grace Park filming a scene for Battlestar Galactica (L). Grace Park attends the 16th Annual Unforgettable Gala (R). (Photo: Carole Segal, Tommaso Boddi (modified by author)

Full name: Grace Park

Grace Park Date of birth: 14 March 1974

14 March 1974 Age: 51 years old (as of 2025)

51 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actress, model

Grace Park was born in Los Angeles, California, and raised in Canada. She starred in Battlestar Galactica as Sharon "Boomer" Valerii and Sharon "Athena" Agathon, two distinct versions of the Cylon Number Eight model.

Besides Battlestar Galactica, her earlier credits include appearances in Romeo Must Die, The Immortal, and Jake 2.0. After the series ended, Grace continued thriving in acting in Hawaii Five-0 and A Million Little Things. Grace has not been into acting since 2023.

Michael Hogan as Col. Saul Tigh

Actor Michael Hogan in a scene from Battlestar Galactica (L). Hogan during the SCI FI Channel Upfronts (R). Photo: Carole Segal, Steve Freeman (modified by author)

Full name: Michael Hogan

Michael Hogan Date of birth: 13 March 1949

13 March 1949 Age: 76 years old (as of 2025)

76 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Kirkland Lake, Canada

Kirkland Lake, Canada Profession: Actor

Michael Hogan portrayed Colonel Saul Tigh, the hard-edged but loyal Executive Officer of the Galactica, in Battlestar Galactica. Before her role in the show, Hogan was already an established actor with several acting credits, including Jake and the Kid, Cold Squad, and Top Cops.

After Battlestar Galactica, Hogan continued acting and has starred in over 150 films and TV series. In 2020, he suffered a severe brain injury after a fall at a convention, leaving him with significant health challenges that forced him to take a break from acting. Hogan has an upcoming acting credit.

Aaron Douglas as Galen Tyrol, aka "Chief

Aaron Douglas during a Battlestar Galactica scene (L). Actor Aaron Douglas during Comic-Con International (R). Photo: Carole Segal, Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Full name: Aaron Douglas

Aaron Douglas Date of birth: 23 August 1971

23 August 1971 Age: 54 years old (as of 2025)

54 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: New Westminster, Canada

New Westminster, Canada Profession: Actor, author

Aaron Douglas played Chief Galen Tyrol in Battlestar Galactica, the dependable deck chief whose storyline revealed him as one of the Final Five Cylons. Before his breakout role, Douglas had appeared in The Bridge, Out of Order, Dark Angel, and Walking Tall.

Aaron continues acting and boasts over 120 acting credits. Beyond acting, Douglas has expanded into writing, publishing the graphic novel 10 Years to Death in 2021.

Tahmoh Penikett as Karl "Helo" Agathon

Tahmoh Penikett portraying his role in Battlestar Galactica (L). Actor Tahmoh Penikett at the "Battlestar Galactica" Reunion press line (R). Photo: Justin Stephens, Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Full name: Tahmoh Penikett

Tahmoh Penikett Date of birth: 20 May 1975

20 May 1975 Age: 50 years old (as of 2025)

50 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Whitehorse, Canada

Whitehorse, Canada Profession: Actor

Tahmoh Penikett portrayed Karl "Helo" Agathon in Battlestar Galactica, a role that grew from a minor part into a central character. Tahmoh debuted in acting in 1996 in The Cold Heart of a Killer.

After Battlestar Galactica, Tahmoh continued to thrive in television and film, appearing in Dollhouse, Whisper of Fear, Continuum, Strange Empire, Deep Space, and, most recently, Before Your Father Finds Us. He has five upcoming acting credits.

Alessandro Juliani as Lt. Felix Gaeta

Alessandro Juliani behind the scenes of Battlestar Galactica (L). Actor Alessandro Juliani attends the "War for the Planet Of The Apes" New York Premiere (R). Photo: Justin Stephens, Ben Gabbe

Full name: Alessandro Juliani

Alessandro Juliani Date of birth: 6 July 1975

6 July 1975 Age: 50 years old (as of 2025)

50 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Montreal, Canada

Montreal, Canada Profession: Actor, voice actor, singer, composer

Alessandro Juliani portrayed Lieutenant Felix Gaeta in Battlestar Galactica throughout its run from 2004 to 2009. Before the sci-fi series, he had already made his mark in acting and voice acting in TV series and video games such as Devil Kings and Camp Candy.

Alessandro continued acting and composing songs. Some of his hit tracks are By the Sea and Capricoperatica. The voice actor lives in East Vancouver with his partner and creative collaborator, Meg Roe, along with their three children.

Lucy Lawless as D'Anna Biers

Lucy Lawless during a Battlestar Galactica scene (R). Lucy Lawless during a segment on "Good Day New York" (L). Photo: Justin Stephens, Michael Simon (modified by author)

Full name: Lucille Frances Lawless MNZM

Lucille Frances Lawless MNZM Date of birth: 29 March 1968

29 March 1968 Age: 57 years old (as of 2025)

57 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Mount Albert, Auckland, New Zealand

Mount Albert, Auckland, New Zealand Profession: Actress, activist

Lucy Lawless portrayed D'Anna Biers in Battlestar Galactica, a journalist who is ultimately revealed to be the humanoid Cylon Number Three. Before joining the series, Lawless was best known for her iconic role as the fierce warrior in Xena: Warrior Princess.

Lucy is still in the film industry and has been featured in several TV shows and films, such as Spartacus: Gods of the Arena, Parks and Recreation, Salem, Pike River, and My Life Is Murder. Beyond acting, Lucy is also an activist for environmental and human rights causes.

Michael Trucco as Sam Anders

Michael Trucco in character for Battlestar Galactica (L). Michael Trucco attends the 51st Annual Saturn Awards (R). Photo: Justin Stephens, Victoria Sirakova (modified by author)

Full name: Edward Michael Trucco

Edward Michael Trucco Date of birth: 22 June 1970

22 June 1970 Age: 55 years old (as of 2025)

55 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: San Mateo, California, United States

San Mateo, California, United States Profession: Actor

Michael Trucco portrayed Samuel "Sam" Anders in Battlestar Galactica, first appearing in Season 2 as a former professional athlete and later a resistance fighter. His character later became pivotal to the story when he was revealed as one of the Final Five Cylons.

After Battlestar Galactica, Trucco has been featured in several films and TV series, including Disjointed, Hunter Killer, The Fall of the House of Usher, Average Joe, Fire Country, and The Rookie.

Why did Katee Sackhoff leave Battlestar Galactica?

Katee Sackhoff's seeming departure from Battlestar Galactica in Season 3 was a deliberate storyline twist, with Starbuck's death designed to surprise fans ahead of her comeback.

What was the famous line in Battlestar Galactica?

"Nothing but the rain."A memorable call-and-response shared by Starbuck and Adama, first introduced in the miniseries and carried into the main series.

What religion is Battlestar Galactica based on?

Battlestar Galactica doesn't directly replicate any one Earth religion, but instead creates a fictional belief system that blends elements of polytheism and monotheism, drawing inspiration from ancient mythologies and Abrahamic faiths.

Which actor was in both Battlestar Galactica?

Richard Hatch was the sole main cast member to appear in both versions of Battlestar Galactica, portraying Captain Apollo in the 1978 original and later Tom Zarek in the 2004 reboot.

Many of the Battlestar Galactica cast have pursued diverse careers in the entertainment industry since the show concluded. They continue to captivate audiences with their talents through acclaimed projects and creative endeavours.

