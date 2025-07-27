Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Natacha Akide, has gone online to give her hot take concerning the new females in the house

Recall that the season's day-one premiere kicked off on Saturday, July 26, ushering in 15 of the 30 new housemates

Speaking of the energy in the house, BBNaija Tacha shared a controversial opinion that has become a hot topic online

It is now trending news online that the season has kicked off, and it’s expected to be drama-filled.

Although it was only the ladies who were announced on premiere day one, many have already formed opinions about them.

Tacha shares post about the new BBN10 season. Credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial, @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

Tacha, a two-time reality show contestant, went on Twitter to state that the house is a lot peaceful without the men.

She concluded that the world would be a better place without men. A controversial statement that has been received with both support and criticism from the majority.

In her words:

"See how the house is peaceful without men🤭 that’s to tell you the world will be a better place without that gender 🚶‍♀️#BBNaijaS10."

See her tweet below:

Netizens react to Tacha's comment on men

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@slim_niikkie said:

"There are good men with good hearts pls. Just the way there are women with satanic and demonic attitudes."

@thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"The person that said men are from mars wasn’t joking you know! Ye who deck me 😂."

@callme_frodd said:

"TTT 😂 I no agree for this one o , na the men self fit cope pass . We dey catch vibes normally without babes involved."

Tacha shares post about the new BBN10 season. Credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial

Source: Instagram

@mcmakopolo1 said:

"And the name of the show is BIG BROTHER 😂😂😂😂."

@emeka_ said:

"Madam, you would not exist without your papa 👴🏾 so, rest. God made everyone for a reason."

@buffkidd_ said:

"Tacha knows how to Trend and be in people’s faces."

@kena_fashionhub said:

"She fit Dey rest her head on top man chest as Dey type this."

@legit_cynthia said:

"Tacha you lie o. Some of us need daily bedroom activity to survive Tinubu economy."

@Elikido_ said:

"see talk oh, Men no dey bring peace abi. But your bress be like weytin then use pistol pound for 8years. You wey no fit do within pen*s for survival😒Werey omo UK bygone."

@_lifeofedeh said:

"Coming from someone that fought her fellow woman in the house and was disqualified😂😂."

@tayotheorator said:

"The house that men built shown on the network owned by men, transmitted on the satellites sent to space by men and she's commenting on the phone invented by men on a platform founded by men but.....go on."

Avatar trends as housemate Ivatar surfaces

Meanwhile, BBNaija season 10 female housemates were unveiled on Saturday, July 26, at the first launch premiere.

While fans are already picking their favourites, the 7th female housemate, Ivatar gained attention on social media.

Amid the reactions that have trailed her tattoos and piercings, some netizens on X have, however, chosen to refer to her by another name.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng