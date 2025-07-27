Nigerian music star Davido trended online as bragged about the length of his wealth recently

The 5IVE crooner was seen in a causal moment with his team when he stated what would be his fate he decided to stop working

Davido’s revelation has since gone viral, leaving both fans and netizens to share hot takes about his statement

Nigerian music star David Adeleke aka Davido has sparked outrage online after admitting that he sometimes regrets being hard-working, despite having billions of dollars.

This was disclosed in a video that has since gone viral where the music artist was seen sitting comfortably while being fanned by a member of his team.

Davido shares what will happen if he stops being hardworking. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

In the video, Davido who was recently accused of infidelity expressed that he could choose to stop working and still enjoy a comfortable life thanks to his fortune, but he continues to push despite the obstacles he meets.

He said: “I’m starting to regret being so hardworking. From today, even if I never work again, I have billions of dollars. But with so many odds against me, I just said, ‘Forget it, I have to keep pushing.”

Watch him talk below:

Netizens react to Davido’s video

As the video went online, fans and netizens swarmed the comment area to give their responses.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

anjietotheworld said:

"Cap jooh, the whole family no get 1 billion combined 😂."

callmehwest_ said:

"Cho Cho they sweat like goat 😂."

fish.roseline said:

"Man talks too much daamn."

sterlin_m.j said:

"Leave Cho Cho Cho and win Grammy first🤣 real osakpolo."

emeka_ wrote:

"I pray for you: just as 20,000 people came to watch Davido, may 20,000 also come to your rescue whenever you need help in Jesus’ name."

dee1l33 said:

"You and lie and 5&6 normally."

johnjoy295 said:

"Werey people go drag am for saying his mind now😢."

arise_kola_ said:

"Cho Cho Cho every time 😂 🤦🏽‍♂️."

adeyemo__oluwafemi_ said:

"Watch as pple way them no love for house go start dy insult am😂😂😂."

az.eez7667 said:

"Cho cho cho too much for this Mr David 😂😂😂😂."

didiie_e said:

"Nah PPLE way no get billion waiting for them i pity… nah only them kidwaya suppose they fan you if to say Nigeria normal."

chefdeee said:

"And me I never chop since day before yesterday 😢."

kayfnkay said:

"He’s actually right sha, billions are waiting for him. Time for him to wrap it up in music cos that’s not his calling."

tj_alfred08 wrote:

"Millions definitely but not billions , perhaps Billions in Naira but not dollars , not a hater cos he doesn’t get his daily bread from me just stating my own opinion."

Davido brags about having billions of dollars. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido addresses speculations of cheating on wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido held down the internet with his views on polygamous marriage and getting a second wife for himself.

The Afrobeats sensation also addressed rumours of cheating on his wife, Chioma, as he responded to questions about whether he might do it again.

Legit.ng recalls that 2023 was a challenging year for the twin dad after series of women surfaced online with cheating allegations against him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng