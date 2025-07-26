The drama is about to intensify as we step into another explosive season of Big Brother Naija!

Nigeria's biggest reality TV show is back with a bang, and this year promises to deliver drama like never before. We're talking power struggles, romance, and unexpected twists that'll keep you on the edge of your seat!

The show will last for 13 weeks, and the housemates are ready to serve us with sizzling drama. But let's be real, there’s only room for one winner at the end of the day.

BBN season 10 is upon us and there can only be one winner. Credit: @ebuka

Source: Instagram

Meet Zita, the first housemate

The first housemate, Zita, is 24. She calls herself a baddie. Her mum is a pastor, but she rebels. Zita brings autumn steeze, vibes, and all that good stuff to the house.

Watch her on stage below: