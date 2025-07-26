Live Updates: BBNaija Season 10 Day 1 Premiere Ceremony, Meet The New Female Housemates
The drama is about to intensify as we step into another explosive season of Big Brother Naija!
Nigeria's biggest reality TV show is back with a bang, and this year promises to deliver drama like never before. We're talking power struggles, romance, and unexpected twists that'll keep you on the edge of your seat!
The show will last for 13 weeks, and the housemates are ready to serve us with sizzling drama. But let's be real, there’s only room for one winner at the end of the day.
Meet Zita, the first housemate
The first housemate, Zita, is 24. She calls herself a baddie. Her mum is a pastor, but she rebels. Zita brings autumn steeze, vibes, and all that good stuff to the house.
Meet the 15th and final female housemate, Joanna
Meet Joanna, the last female powerhouse standing in BBNaija Season 10. This 21-year-old fashion creator from Benue is raw, real, and ready to shake things up in the house. With her big vibes and love for solitude, Joanna's got the perfect mix of sass and mystery to keep you guessing.
Fido closes who with energetic performance
Fido, whose full name is Awosika Olayemi Josiah, showed the audience how it's done as he hyped them up with his latest single, Money Moves.
Meet the 14th housemate, Dede
Meet Dede, the 14th housemate to enter the house. She’s a Gen Z baddie who brings all that there is to offer. She says she brings drama and can handle the pressure. Can she really? We’ll have to find out.
Meet the 13th housemate, Isabella
Layered, lowkey and loud! Isabella is more than the soft serve of social media, she’s bringing spice, soul, and that boss-babe mystery to the #BBNaija house. Isabella is single by choice, stunning, and steeped in self-love.
Meet the 12th housemate, Ibifubara
Though she rates Lagos salads for fun, she is not your average foodie. The 28-year-old is a deep conversationalist who is unapologetically free. And as a Psychologist, the Cancer Queen has a mind that clocks it all. She plans to be the go-to person in the house, so much that they do not see her stabbing them in the back.
Meet the 11th housemate, Imisi
Narrator. Vibe manager, comedienne-in-the-corner. Imisi doesn’t just enter a room, she reads it, narrates it, and steals the spotlight without trying. The 23-year-old is from Oyo, and powered by bold honesty, beauty and bants.
Meet the 10th housemate, Thelma
Meet Thelma, she is 26-year-old and hails from Rivers state. A skincare boss and single mum making her way from hustle to spotlight. She’s survived heartbreak, built her brand, and isn’t afraid to call a thing a thing.
Meet teh nineth housemate, Jasmine
Main character, but not for show. She has all the smoke for the fakes. The 25-year-old Lagos moves different, and absolutely not here for clout. You guys better get ready for unfiltered honesty.
Meet the eighth housemate, Sabrina
Meet Sabrina, an Edo State’s radiant gem and your schooled powerhouse. At 32, she’s a trained actor, a spoken-word sorceress, and the first in her family to earn a Master’s Degree from a top University.
Meet the seventh housemate, Ivatar
From raising a daughter to raising the bar, Ivatar enters the BBNaija house with elegance and mature, grown-woman glam. The 37-year-old media personality from Anambra is quick to forgive, but even quicker to cut people off. With a sharp tongue and a soft heart, she’s ready to go. Expect salsa moves and savage truths.
Meet the sixth housemate, Tracy
Tracy is the sixth BBNaija Season 10 housemate to grace the show. She has a soft face, a strong mind, and a silent threat.
She’s beauty, brains, and a bit of fire tucked under calm. From HSE boss moves, Tracy is stepping into the house ready to shake things up quietly but surely! You’re not ready for her.
Fola gave an electrifying performance
Fola, the Nigerian Afrobeat rave of the moment, popped up on stage to serenade the audience with two of his amazing songs.
The crowd could not get enough of the 24-year-old, who is currently signed under Bella Shmurda.
Meet Soso, the fifth housemate
Soso, the soft babe with an accent, came in with the vibes, aura, and all you can think of. She described herself as edgy, with high emotional intelligence. She's a UK based lawyer, who hails from Kaduna state.
Ebuka looks dapper in pink as he changes to Agbada
Who says men can't rock pink? Ebuka, the fashion god himself, has done it again. After opening the show with a style inspired by Osuofia, the veteran actor, he changed into a pink agbada, inspired by King Sunny Ade.
See a photo of him below:
Meet the fourth housemate, Doris
Doris came prepared for the drama, the gbagbos, and everything in between. She's prepared to slap anyone who misbehaves toward her. But she's also fun. She takes pride in her creativity, noting that she designed her corset dress.
Meet Sultana, the 3rd Housemate
Sultana graced the show looking like a Southern Goddess. She is confident. She does not want to spill her plans for the show yet, so watch out for her, guys.
Ebuka remembers the departed souls
Ebuka, the show host, paid a heartfelt tribute to former BBNaija housemates who are no longer with us. The likes of Rico, Swavey, Francesca, and Joseph, who have gone to the great beyond.
Meet the second Housemate - Mide
Mide is a soft babe, who does not like to do too much. Even though Ebuka disagrees, she says her actions would speak louder than her voice.
