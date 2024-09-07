The Haikyu! movies in order: How and where to enjoy the series

Haikyuu!! is an anime series based on the popular volleyball manga by Haruichi Furudate. It was produced by Production I.G. and directed by Susumu Mitsunaka. The series is about Shoyo Hinata, a boy determined to become a great volleyball player despite his small stature. Watching the Haikyu!! movies in order will enhance your experience as the stories are related.

Haikyuu! is an anime series based on the popular volleyball manga by Haruichi Furudate.

Haikyuu!! has been widely supported by fans and is considered a pinnacle of passionate sports anime. The anime consists of four seasons, four movies, and five OVAs. It stars Ayumu Murase, Kaito Ishikawa, Yu Hayashi and others. Watching the Haikyuu!! movies in order is important to maintain the continuity of the storyline and character development.

The Haikyu!! movies in order

Various supplementary compilation films have been released following the anime's airing. Two compilation films were released after the first season and before the second season aired in 2015. These movies are mostly recap films of the anime series, covering key matches and arcs. Below are all Haikyu!! movies in release order.

1. Haikyu!! The Movie: Ending and Beginning

IMDb rating : 6.8/10

: 6.8/10 Original title : Gekijôban Haikyû!! Owari to Hajimari

: Gekijôban Haikyû!! Owari to Hajimari Released date : 3 July 2015

: 3 July 2015 Runtime: 1h 29m

Haikyuu!! The Movie 1: The End and the Beginning (2015) was written by Haruichi Furudate and Taku Kishimoto and directed by Susumu Mitsunaka. It is a compilation film of the first half of the first season of the anime Haikyu!!. It covers the story from Hinata and Kageyama’s meeting to the national tournament qualifiers.

2. Haikyu!! The Movie: Winners and Losers

IMDb rating : 6.9/10

: 6.9/10 Original title : Gekijôban Haikyû!! Shôsha to Haisha

: Gekijôban Haikyû!! Shôsha to Haisha Release date : 18 September 2015

: 18 September 2015 Runtime: 1h 28m

Haikyuu!! The Movie 2: The Winner and the Loser is the second compilation movie of the Haikyuu!! anime series. It was released on 18 September 2015 and covers the second half of the first season of the anime Haikyu!! (2014). The movie focuses on the intense match between Karasuno High and Aoba Johsai High.

3. Haikyuu!! Movie 3: Genius and Sense

IMDb rating: 7.0/10

Original title : Haikyû!! Sainô to Sense

: Haikyû!! Sainô to Sense Release date: 15 September 2017

15 September 2017 Runtime: 1h 29m

Haikyuu!! Movie 3: Genius and Sense is the compilation film of the second season of the anime Haikyu!!. It highlights Karasuno’s new training and rival encounters.

4. Haikyu!! Battle of Concepts

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Original title: Haikyû!! Concept no Tatakai

Haikyû!! Concept no Tatakai Released date: 29 September 2017

29 September 2017 Runtime: 1h 28m

Haikyū!! The Movie Battle of Concepts is the fourth compilation anime movie of the Haikyuu!! anime series. It was released on 29 September 2017 and covers Karasuno High's final match against Shiratorizawa Academy in the third season. The film includes new scenes showing what happened after the match.

5. Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle

IMDb rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Release date : 16 February 2024

: 16 February 2024 Running time: 85 minutes

Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle is a direct sequel to the Haikyu!! anime television series. The film stars Ayumu Murase, Kaito Ishikawa, Yuki Kaji, and Yuichi Nakamura as part of an ensemble cast. It centres on the highly anticipated match between Karasuno High and Nekoma High at the national tournament, showcasing their intense rivalry.

Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle was released by Toho in Japan on 16 February 2024. The film grossed over ¥10 billion in Japan, making it the second highest-grossing Japanese film of 2024 so far.

In what order do I watch Haikyuu!!?

To fully enjoy Haikyuu!!, it is important to watch the series in the correct order. You can watch the series in chronological order or release order.

How to watch Haikyuu!! in chronological order

The chronological order does not include the recap movies. While they are entertaining, they serve as nothing more than recaps of the events prior, which means you can skip them entirely if you feel like it.

Haikyuu!! Season 1 (Episodes 1-25)

(Episodes 1-25) Haikyuu!! Arrival of Lev OVA (Episode 1)

OVA (Episode 1) Haikyuu!! Season 2 (Episodes 1-25)

(Episodes 1-25) Haikyuu!! Falling Grades OVA (Episode 1)

OVA (Episode 1) Haikyuu!! Season 3 (Episodes 1-25)

(Episodes 1-25) Haikyuu!! Betting on the Spring High Volleyball OVA (Episode 1)

OVA (Episode 1) Haikyuu!! To the Top (Season 4 Part 1) (Episodes 1-12)

(Season 4 Part 1) (Episodes 1-12) Haikyuu!! Sky vs. Land OVA (Episode 1)

OVA (Episode 1) Haikyuu!! To the Top (Season 4 Part 2) (Episodes 13-25)

How to watch Haikyuu!! in release order

It is generally easier to watch Haikyuu!! in release order, though there are a few of the OVAs that were released in the middle of a season to watch out for. Here is every season and film of Haikyuu!! in the order it was released.

Haikyuu!! (2015)

Haikyuu!! OVA: Lev vs. Jensen (2015)

(2015) Haikyuu!! The Movie: One and Done (2015) (optional)

(2015) (optional) Haikyuu!! The Movie: The Winner and the Loser (2015) (optional)

(2015) (optional) Haikyuu!! Second Season (2015)

(2015) Haikyuu!! OVA: Haikyuu vs. All-Japan (2016)

(2016) Haikyuu!! Third Season (2016)

(2016) Haikyuu!! The Movie: Talent and Sense (2017) (optional)

(2017) (optional) Haikyuu!! The Movie: Battle of Concepts (2017) (optional)

(2017) (optional) Haikyuu!! To the Top (2019)

How many seasons of Haikyu!! are there?

Haikyuu!! has four seasons. Seasons 1 and 2 have 25 episodes each, season 3 has 10 episodes, and season 4 is split into two parts with 13 and 12 episodes.

Where can I watch Haikyuu!!?

You can watch every episode of Haikyuu!! on Crunchyroll, which has streaming rights to every episode, OVA, and the Haikyuu!! films. You can also watch the first two seasons of Haikyuu!! on Netflix or Hulu, while the third season is available on HiDive.

Do I need to watch Haikyuu!! movies?

Almost all of the Haikyuu!! movies are rehashed versions of the Haikyu!! seasons with a few extra scenes. They are useful if you want a quick refresh but are not essential. You can skip them if you have already watched the series.

Will Haikyuu!! have a season 5?

The anime series will not have a fifth season. Production I.G. decided to continue the story as a pair of movies instead of continuing the Haikyuu!! anime as a TV series.

Haikyuu!! has produced the best anime films of all time. In total, there are five solo movies that you can enjoy. The best way to watch these films is in the release order as the stories tie together. The above is Haikyuu!! movies in order of release.

