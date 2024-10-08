TV star Kachi Ucheagwu has given his two cents to the winner of the Big Brother Naija No Loose Guard edition, Kellyrae

In a video made by the reality star, he stated that the money was not to be shared 50-50 with Kassia, Kellyre's wife

Kachi mentioned the best way to put the money into good use in Lagos state as he congratulated Kellyrae

Ultimate Love star, Kachi Ucheagwu, has congratulated the winner of the Big Brother Naija No Loose Guard edition, Kellyrae Sule.

In the video made and addressed to the reality show winner, he gave some advice to Kellyrae about his prize money.

Kachi speaks about Kellyrae'a wife. Photo credit @iamkellyrae/@iam_kaluucheagwu

Source: Instagram

According to him, Kellyrae should not listen to people advising him to share the money 50-50 with his wife, Kassia. He added that the money should be invested in real estate.

Kachi tells Kellyrae where to invest

In the recording, Kachi explained that Kellyrae should go to Lekki, Lagos state. He mentioned that he should not stay at the out skirt of the town but should go inside to buy land.

Kachi also noted that he should resell the land after it might have appreciated, and he would be able to multiply his capital within one year.

Kachi speaks about dollar

Analysing the drastic way dollar had fallen in Nigerian market, the reality star said when Kellyrae was in Biggie's house, the N60million prize he won was $44,000 but now, it has depreciated to $36,000.

He warned him not to do music as no Big Brother Naija star has made it big in the music industry.

Recall that Kellyrae had also granted an interview where he said that he will invest his prize money and splash some on his music career.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Kachi's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to Kachi's video. Here are some of the comments below:

@prowess_sandra:

"Why won't he share d money with his wife."

@edy_yong:

"He will invest! He will give his wife! He will do music. He will help his family! He will make it in all! Amen."

@agwi_vickie:

"This is the best advice for him.. No BBN has ever made it in music."

@eenikson:

"Wise talk because money no easy to get."

@nancykitwiki2014:

"Thank you, it's good to listen to advices he can first double the money by investing then later join am with music, dats a good one."

@mimi_vincent_a:

"This guy is still fine oooo."

@estybeky:

"Which one be don't share with his wife? They are husband and wife , they should do whatever they want to do with it together."

@chizzy_irene:

"The wife that contributed 70% to the win you mean?.Give your advice and don't mention his wife name abeg."

@meritsbakery:

"Wetn u use your own winning do, after fooling people in ultimate love, are u ok."

@therealchyzzy:

"Winner talks to winner."

Kellyrae says he prefers to win

Legit.ng had reported that the housemate had stated that he would prefer to win the prize money than for his wife to take home the title and the money.

Biggie had separated the pair in the house, and each housemate was competing individually for the money.

While discussing with his colleagues, he shared his decision with them and gave reason for saying such.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng