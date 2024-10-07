It was such a satisfying moment for fans to see Big Brother Naija housemate Kellyrae get crowned the winner of the 9th season of the show

Massive reactions have trailed a viral video of Kelly and his wife Kassia celebrating their new achievement

In the video, Kellyrae and Kassia were over the moon as they laughed, jumped, kissed and danced

On Sunday, October 6, 2024, Kellyrae Sule was crowned the winner of the Big Brother Naija No Loose Guard season.

This came after 10 weeks of intense drama, strategies, games, fallouts, tears, and laughter. Kelly won against Wanni Danbaki, who came a close second with a 3.47% vote difference, while Onyeka emerged third.

Emotional video as Kellyrae spins Kassia around following his win. Credit: @olorisupergalmedia

The professional singer from Delta state will go home with a whopping N100 million worth of prizes, including N60 million cash prize and a brand-new SUV.

As Kelly was announced the winner, his wife Kassia joined him on stage. They both celebrated their new reality as they jumped, danced, and kissed on stage.

Many said Kelly was strategic about keeping his marriage to Kassia private, but he insisted it was nothing like that. He also made history as the first married man ever to win the show.

Fans gush over Kellyrae's win

@blessiingfredrick:

"Happiness wan wound me 😍😍😍."

@beatriceupuu:

"Millionaire Wify 😍😍😍😍😍😍."

@tokiqueenbeauty:

"The money is decent 😍❤️."

@vien007:

"Na now una go see KellyRae true colour o🔥😍👏👏 shine on."

@4evasandy_shero:

"He is not even happy. His wife will demand the money."

@an_na_bella11:

"They really followed the theme of the year, no looseguard, and they didn’t looseguard!!! The money is legally married🫶❤️ God did👏."

@its.jumrin:

"History has been made in the Bigbrother9ja show. A married man has won 🏆"

@_prelovedbycoco_:

"This night would be bloody 😂😂he said it yesterday."

Allegations trail BBNaija's Kellyrae's victory

Meanwhile, a voice note from one of BBNaija's Wanni fans circulated on social media hours after Kellyrae emerged as the winner.

In the voice note, the lady insisted that Wanni won while making bold allegations about the organisers. Kellyrae Wanni's fan's voice note has stirred reactions on social media, as many found it hilarious.

