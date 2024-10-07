Allegations Trail BBNaija’s Kellyrae’s Victory As Wanni’s Fan Insists She Won, Voice Note Trends
- A voice note of one of BBNaija's Wanni's fans is circulating on social media hours after Kellyrae emerged as the winner
- In the voice note, the lady insisted that Wanni won while making bold allegations about organisers and Kellyrae
- Wanni's fan's voice note has stirred reactions on social media as many found it hilarious
More drama appears to be on the way barely hours after Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 9 concluded as one of Wanni's fans insisted she won.
Recall that Kellyrae emerged as the BBNaija No Loose Guard season winner while Wanni Danbaki was the last woman standing, earning the spot after amassing 32.48% of the total votes.
Wanni, who came in as a duo alongside her twin sister Handi Danbaki, was one of the fans' favourites, with many rooting for her to win the N100 million grand prize.
Wanni's fan shares why Kellyrae won
In a viral voice note, a female fan of Wanni insisted she won, but organisers refused to pick her because she had already won a car.
According to the lady, the reality show organisers were contemplating whether they should return the car from Wanni and give it to Kellyrae so she could be named the winner.
In her words:
"Wanni won, but them no go give her the money because of the car, they were contemplating to collect the car from Wanni to give Kellyrae because na him be 2nd, dem com conclude this morning to give Wanni 2nd."
Listen to the voice note below:
Reactions as Wanni's fan make bold clam
Read some of the comments below:
jasminedarln:
"Which kind confusion be this."
BBN 9: Nelly becomes fourth housemate to be evicted on grand finale, "She tried, good game from her"
Phunmie_A:
"To accept defeat hard them."
AbiolaBlackdiva:
"Person calm down dey spew jargons."
eyidoxa:
"It is not hard to tell an illiterate when you hear one.."
Ayomzy:
"Please can someone explain how they will even collect it from her and give it to him I can't even listen to it, the caption is enough."
ayowa769299168:
"Nobody wants to go down without a fight, but this one blow my mind."
Dami apologises to Wanni, Onyeka, Mbadiwes
Recall that Dami, the Big Brother Naija housemate evicted, trended online.
The reality TV star publicly apologised for starting a dirty fight with Wanni, Onyeka, Ocee, Ozee, Sooj, and others.
Her message in the lengthy post touched the hearts of the majority, who accepted her apology, while others had a lot to say.
