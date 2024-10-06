Live update: Big Brother Naija Season 9 grand finale as 8 finalists compete for N100m
Nigeria's popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, season 9, is finally ending after 13 weeks.
One of the eight finalists, Anita, Kellyrae, Nelly, Onyeka, Ozee, Sooj, Victoria, and Wanni, is set to take home the grand prize of N100 million.
The closing ceremony is expected to be thrilling as fans anticipate who will become the face of BBNaija season 9. Follow us as we keep you update.
Victoria evicted from BBNaija house
Watch video showing the moment Victoria was evicted
Qing Madi's lone performance
After her first performance with Joeboy, Qing Madi returned to the stage to the excitement of the audience.
She gave a stunning performance of her songs 'American Love' and 'Ole'
.
Nelly evicted from BBNaija house
Nelly, in a post-eviction statement, revealed she auditioned for the BBNaija show nine times.
She hopes to continue her relationship with Sooj outside the house. Speaking about her plans, Nelly plans to focus on her brand and also own a restuarant.
Watch video showing the moment Nelly was evicted below:
Ozee evicted from Big Brother's house
Ozee became the third housemate of the last eight to be evicted from the reality show.
In a statement after his eviction, Ozee said he felt like a winner, stating that it was not about the grand prize.
When asked about a video of him kissing Onyeka in the pool, he said he only pulled her face to himself to whisper in her ear.
On his experience in the house, Ozee said he has been through a lot of prejudice and character assassination.
Watch the moment Ozee was evicted below:
Anita becomes second finalist to be evicted
Like Sooj, she was grateful and not disappointed about her eviction. She was hoping to emerge as the winner but was excited to have made it to the final round.
Speaking about her plans for the future, Anita plans to build a health facility for new mothers.
Sooj becomes first finalist to be evicted
Sooj expressed gratitude for his journey and experience in the house.
He also spoke about his relationship with Nelly and said they are building an understanding relationship.
Watch video of Sooj speaking about his ship with Nelly after eviction from BBNaija house below:
Joeboy performs at BBNaija grand finale, Qing Madi joins him on stage
The two Nigerian music stars thrilled BBNaija fans with their hit songs at the grand finale.
Their energetic display while performing the hit “Adenuga” at the BBNaija finale night show has left people taking on social media.
Watch video from Joeboy and Qing Madi performance below:
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng