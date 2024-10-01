Ex-BBNaija star Maria Chike Benjamin’s son, Leonardo, has now turned one to the joy of fans

The reality star took to social media to announce the big news with a video of her celebrating her son

Maria’s hilarious display as she replicated the “Dorime” trend with her son’s feeding bottles had fans laughing

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star Maria Chike-Benjamin’s son, Leonardo, is celebrating his first birthday, to the joy of fans.

On October 1, 2024, the reality show star shared a funny video of how her son marked his big day on her Instagram page.

In the hilarious clip, Maria replicated the nightclub trend, “Dorime”, by putting her son’s feeding bottles in an ice bucket and adding sparklers as she carried the pail to meet the birthday boy.

Another part of the video also showed Leonardo drinking from one of his feeding bottles after the “Dorime” display.

Maria accompanied the funny clip with a caption explaining that they popped bottles all night for her son’s birthday. She wrote on Instagram:

“Oh we were popping bottles all night over here!!! My mama got me wavy.”

See the “Dorime” video below:

Fans react as Maria’s son turns 1

Maria’s display for her son’s first birthday had netizens talking. Several of them dropped their well-wishes for the birthday boy. Read their comments below:

truthicon1:

“Happy birthday beautiful boy 😍”

Uzodinmaokpechi:

“God be praised. Today and always. In all ways. Congratulations and best wishes to King Leo.”

Selfluvasantewaa:

“This is just beautiful to watch. Happy birthday lil champ.”

__queen_ada:

“He’s so handsome 😍.”

Officiallizzyernest:

“Happy Birthday Daddy’s photocopy ❤️.”

dustfreelifestyle:

“The way I am grinning from ear to ear😍😍. such a cute and healthy baby.!! Welldone mama. Happy birthday to yours❤️.”

yummy_licia:

“When he turns 21, he will tell he guys " I've been a baller since 2024, my 1st birthday I popped bottles " 😂”

Blinksposh62:

“Happy birthday Cutie 🎂 Amaranna a true baller😂 see proper DORIME😍.”

Maria speaks on challenges after leaving BBNaija

Maria Chike talked openly about the difficulties she had spiritually after taking part in the reality TV show.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate confessed in an interview with The Cable Lifestyle that she had several spiritual difficulties that brought her closer to God.

Maria, raised in a Christian environment, revealed that leaving the Big Brother house tested her faith.

