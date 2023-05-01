The former Big Brother Naija housemate, Maria Chike, revealed how she faced spiritual challenges following her participation in the reality show

The lifestyle influencer revealed in an interview how she went through several spiritual trials that drew her nearer to God

Chike claimed that her faith in her religion was put to the test after she left the Big Brother Naija house

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Maria Chike has talked openly about the difficulties she had spiritually after taking part in the reality TV show.

The actress confessed in an interview with The Cable Lifestyle that she has had several spiritual difficulties that have brought her closer to God. Chike, who was raised in a Christian environment, revealed that leaving the Big Brother house has put her faith to the test.

She said, “Since coming out of Big Brother, there have been a lot of spiritual struggles or challenges, and that just made me get closer to my faith and obviously to God.”

She emphasized the need for a strong support network and a firm faith-based basis while discussing how she overcame them.

Chike underlined the importance of having supportive family, friends, and loved ones. She further said that comparing one’s own success or development to that of others is the first step towards failure because there is genuine competition out there and everyone has their own schedule. Instead, it’s crucial to work at your own pace while ignoring what others are doing.

“Having God by your side is also amazing, and I always encourage people, no matter what they do, whether it’s good, bad, or evil in the eyes of other people, to always tell God first, and it helps you feel better,” she added.

The reality star continued by stating how crucial it is to have friends who can provide you daily guidance and assist you in overcoming obstacles. We don’t always have faith in ourselves, she said, and if the journey isn’t going well or there are bumps in the road, it can be because we don’t have excellent people around us.

