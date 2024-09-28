Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has bragged about his achievements in the movie industry on his social media page

On his Instagram profile, the movie star noted that he was about to celebrate 20 years in the Nollywood industry

Yul went on to speak about his contributions to Nollywood, and some netizens dropped hot takes on the matter

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie is getting set to celebrate 20 years in the Nollywood industry to the joy of his fans.

Just recently, the movie star announced on his Instagram page that he would soon mark two decades of himself being a part of the film industry.

According to Yul, his name is undeniably one of the greatest in the history of the Nigerian film industry.

Fans react as Yul Edochie brags about marking 20 years in Nollywood. Photos: @yuledochie

The movie star went on to credit God for his success. Yul also promised his fans a big party to mark the milestone.

In his words:

“In a short while, I’ll be celebrating 20yrs in Nollywood. I have crested the name YUL EDOCHIE as one of the greatest names in Nollywood history. A product of God’s grace and hard work. Omo, the party go Louuuuddddd!!!”

See Yul’s post below:

Reactions as Yul brags ahead of 20th anniversary

Yul Edochie’s post drew the attention of both fans and haters. While some of them celebrated the actor’s achievement, others talked about him being intimidated by his ex-wife, May’s recent success. May Edochie recently bagged an influential woman award among other milestones.

Read some of the comments from netizens below:

Ogogold27_nwachimereze:

“Queen May dey really Press your neck😂.”

khalidgeorgeman9:

“Congratulations legend much respect and love .. May God continue to protect you in Jesus name.”

cisca_hope:

“Let's watch and see how many celebrities that will attend.”

Obizee_ofthegl:

“Name wey you carry your hand destroy, jonzing Man 😂.”

Nellylopez4real:

“Your papa wet be legend no celebrate but people keep celebrating him on a daily basis...abeg carry ur filter go one side😂.”

Yuledochiefakecompany:

“Thank you Jesus, QueenMay has been making BIG business deals! She is now taking over Nollywood—stepping into some people territory!!! We move.”

Lover_of_judyand_yuledochie:

“Congratulations King 👑 🔥.”

Judy_austine1:

“20 years with no single cinema movie, even the Asaba movie self you still dey beg for role 😂😂😂 all your set them down upgrade.”

Kadiatu2228:

“Correct guy, you look good my favorite person.”

All_sparkling_glamour_events:

“Pls rest we are on BobrIsky"s case now, don't confuse us.”

