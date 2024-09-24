Doublekay's team has released an official statement as the Big Brother Naija show is about coming to an end

In the statement, it was stated that fans should vote for Kellyrae to ensure he brings back the prize money

It was also added that they should shun voting for Kassia unless the team release another statement saying otherwise

Doublekay's team has released a statement about the married couple, Kellyrae and Kassia, as the reality show is about to come to an end.

Legit.ng had reported that Kellyrae had emerged the Head of House and secured his spot in the final of the reality show.

In a new development, the statement released by the team, it was said that fans of the couple should concentrate their votes on the husband, Kellyrae and shun voting for Kassia.

The statement also added that even if Kassia was up for eviction, they should keep voting for Kellyrae and leave her to be evicted from the show.

Doublekay's team also noted that the decision was not gender biased but a strategic decision for the ultimate goal, which was coming home with the prize money.

Doublekay's team calls for unity

In the statement, the management explained that it was important for the fans base to be united.

They were charged to shun distraction and focus on the goal, which was seeing Doublekay bring back the prize money.

Recall that Kelly had also stated that he prefers to bring back the winning prize. According to him, he doesn't want his wife, Kassia to change after she sees the money.

What fans said about the post

Reactions have trailed the statement released by the management. Here are some of the comments below:

@official.chael:

"I just feel the people handling kassia’s page are Kelly’s friend … coz what all these?? It’s just sad that women don’t have a day and downgrading us in this century is still shocking."

@ruthroberts7683

"Akiko, leave people to their choices, don’t force anything down anyone’s throat… so she should be out and not get a chance to be called a finalist and also to win innoson car? "

@praise6645:

"This decision is made by a man."

@queensusz:

"Which one is mixed reaction? Rest! Kellyrae for 100M."

@michael.o.e__:

"The reality is, for Kelly to win, Kassia cannot advance to the finals. I feel the team made a strategic decision to prioritize Kelly's victory."

@a_s_a_l_i_e:

"But KellyRae's team is right..The organizers strategically removed Handi n Shaun to give Wanni a fighting chance at d money."

@omolaraqueen7:

"E go later run the girl street.Adam."

@____offical_preshy:

"Kellyrea we Stand!!!! A win for Kellyrea is a win for Kassia."

@keenmeenah_enterprise:

"Wise decision!! Anyone who says/do otherwise really want this couple to loose the win. Let the wife come home to campaign for her husband!!"

@iffyboss:

"He will later behave like Yul ."

Doublekay's team reacts to his statement

Legit.ng had reported that Kellyrae's management had reacted to what Kellyrae said about the N100 million prize from the reality show.

The housemate had stated that he preferred to win over his wife, as he also shared his reason for making that utterance.

The management said that the money was still married and that people should not stop voting because of what Kelyyrae said.

