The real estate company that has been calling out Sophia Momodu has made a U-Turn, according to a post making the rounds

The company had called out Momodu for parading a building that does not belong to her and dragged her online

In their new post, it was stated that Momodu had reached out for a peaceful resolution and that they were at peace with her now

Sophia Momodu and the real estate company having an issue over the mansion bought by the mother of one have finally made peace with each other.

Legit.ng had reported that a real estate company had called out Momodu for claiming to have bought a house that does not belong to her. They accused her of chasing clout and dragged her online.

In the post, the company stated that Momodu reached out to them and asked that they settle their differences amicably.

Company brings down post

In the viral post, the real estate company noted that they were a peaceful firm, so they have brought down the post made against Sophia Momodu.

It was also stated that moving forward, their client's interest would be their priority as peace was already reigning between them.

Recall that Momodu made a post amid the brouhaha. She stated that an interior decorator had been working on the mansion since last year.

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the company. Here are some of the comments below:

@cullinan_vintage_lifestyle:

"Don't ever let what you see on socials pressure you o. No matter how little what you are doing is, just continue to be deligent in thy work and watch God grow you into mega! Don't give up ever, it's not easy I knw just take your time and keep pushing one day e go must."

@kom4thzone:

"But how did she get access to an apartment that’s not hers to make a full video?so many questions but let me start with this."

@sugar.geh:

"Why dem no allow use see the page now,why be say na only blogs dey repost them,sha leave this girl alone."

@reetah_chi:

"This one na wetin we dey call Fake life."

@darkpearlzz:

"I'm not sure Nigerians are well, so y'all are blaming the company instead of advising your fav to do better. Nigerians really deserve their government."

@nyinyechi0:

"This realtor must be 30bg cos."

@evablaze41:

"This is so damaging Sophia I always root for you why this crazy stunt?"

@swtonyinwa:

"I don’t blame Tinubu for what he is doing to us Nigerians,see some ndi iberibe blaming the company so you all are encouraging fake life and lies.No matter how we love let’s always stand for truth."

@jujualsep:

"What is this house that Sophia cannot buy? Something lekki babes dey buy house left and right."

Sophia Momodu acquires mansion

Davido's first baby mama and businesswoman, Sophia Momodu, trended online over a video of a new mansion she shared.

The mother of one in the clip showed the exterior and gave fans a sneak peek of the interior and staircase.

Sophia Momodu's video stirred excitement from her fans as they pen congratulatory messages to her.

Source: Legit.ng