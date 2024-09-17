Biggie has shown his grievance to Wanni, Handi, Kassia and Shaun for engaging in a conspiracy in his house

The four of them were called by the owner of the house and warned over their action as he announced that he was going to punish them

Biggie warned that they will be disqualified if they get two more strikes in the house for any of their negative actions

Big Brother has issued a stern warning to four housemates in the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show.

He called all the housemates to warn them of the conspiracy which took place in the house and issued a strike to each of them.

Biggie gives Handi, Wanni, Kassia and Shaun a strike. Photo credit @wanni/#kellrae/@shaunokojie

Source: Instagram

Some of the housemates up of possible eviction, including Wanni, Shaun and Handi and the housemate whose husband gave permission to flirt, Kassia were all issued a strike each.

According to Biggie, the four of them were involved in conspiracy. He also told them that he was going to give them punishment for their action.

Biggie speaks about disqualification

In the video, Big Brother also stated that if any of the housemates affected were caught again and issued two more strikes, they would be disqualified from the reality show.

Biggie also asked them if they all understood what he had told them, and they all gave a positive response.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Biggie's verdict

Reactions have trailed what Biggie did to the erring housemates. Here are some of the comments below:

@call_me_aridunnu25:

"I too love this kellyrae, he sabi the game always minding his business."

@mercygracious2:

"Finally Team double K welcome me, one thing I dislike is oppression and biggie is possibly trying to be mean! They were not the only ones discussing nominations!!"

@nwosuuchechiloveth:

"God of Onyeka is working over time ahead of them."

@_oyiza:

"It’s Shaun facial expression for me. He was on his own turn Wanni brought the gist to him."

@helenajosh:

"This strike is so unnecessary biggie too don loose guard ."

@odamiss:

"I feel for Shaun. Wahala literally came to meet him."

@ilozeria:

"Kai my baby Kassia oooo, which time she take join them so....kaii."

@shhugar__x:

"Reminds me of when doyin was issued a strike and she said “No wahala".

@remaaan85:

"Biggies is bias abeg all of them were conspired to nominate Victoria especially Onyeka n co."

@milangaye_njoks:

"It's is all because they dragged ebuka yesterday. He was just looking for something to use. Pele oo housemates wey don do this one since but they were no called."

Biggie's parrot exposes Shaun

Legit.ng had reported that Biggie's parrot had decided to dig deep into Shaun's past life and reveal what his problem was in some of his past relationships.

In a video sighted online, all the housemates gathered round the parrot to hear what it had to say.

The bird later said that Shaun's exes had big backsides and added that it was what took the peace away from his relationship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng