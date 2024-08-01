Shaun was spotted unpacking his emotions to Big Brother during their first ever diary session of the season

The duo walked into the house on Sunday, July 28, as the dynamic duo Shatoria and got many talking after saying they were just friends

However, thing seems to be a bit shaky in their relationship, as Shaun has a lot to say about his emotions and their compatibility

Some fans of the Big Brother Naija pair, Shatoria, are slightly disappointed in them for not hashing out their relationship issues before hitting the show.

It is public knowledge that this season, tagged "No lose guard", differs from the previous one. Housemates enter the house in pairs to navigate the show's intricacies as contestants.

However, some pairs seem to be finding it easier than others. Shaun and his partner, Victoria, had their first diary session with Big Brother on Wednesday, July 30, but it did not go as expected.

"I'm more comfortable with Wanni" - Shaun

Shaun expressed his discomfort with Victoria sometimes. He feels more comfortable unpacking his emotions to Wanni, Handi's twin sister, than his partner, Victoria.

He shared that they do not think alike and that it was normal for him to gravitate to someone else who is on the same wavelength as him.

Reactions to Shatoria's diary session

Many found their session awkward and could see the hurt through Victorai's eyes. Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@cruisenation009:

"Na agent merges this duo together; they don’t know each other at all."

@bettykelpvibes:

"Is something wrong with shuan. How can you come on a reality TV show to say you are not comfortable with a partner you came in with..I cried hearing this it's so sad."

@barbieandrews___:

"There’s no connection with this 2 at all.. Abi they rented each other for the show?"

@kween___mimi:

"Actually heard they exes and Victoria cheated on Shaun wit some other guy she’s dating presently."

@jennex_cee:

"Victoria is giving Nengi vibes."

@obi_lomena:

"The guy is the problem. His getting carried away with one of the twins Nd the twins plan is working well by separating them."

