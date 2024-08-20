There seems to be a lot going on between Shaun, Wanni and Handi of the Big Brother Naija season 9 house

Before now, the trio had a tight relationship, despite Shaun only being romantically linked to Wanni

However, Wanni and Handi were overheard telling Chizoba that they were not speaking to Shaun, which was why he wasn't eating

Following BBNaija Sunday night's eviction show, tensions are running high, and friction is begging to occur even in the most smitten ships.

Chizoba discovered that the former custodians, Hanni and Wanni, were eating without Shaun during breakfast, which was unusual. She asked why Shaun was absent, and Wanni told her they were not talking.

Wanni and Handi had breakfast without Shaun. Credit: @shaunokojie, @handi_twinny

Source: Instagram

Chizoba seemed taken aback as she tried to process the information she had just received.

According to her, the fact that they were not speaking did not warrant him starving.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video here:

On Sunday, during the eviction show, Ebuka asked Handi why she was always with Wanni and Shaun and wondered if they were a triple.

Handi responded negatively, adding that she genuinely likes Shaun as a friend, and even if he was not with her sister, they would still be close friends.

Reactions trail Wanni and Shaun's drama

See how Nigerian lovers of the BBN show reacted to the video:

@casandra_mazia:

"I knew that nominations were going to change the whole dynamic in the house."

@just.macmill:

"Classless."

@abbysecretskincare:

"Wait Shaun was not fed . Una cook wash plate."

@hyra_stitches:

"Anything they say or do becomes a highlight."

@jane_.ijeh:

"Nah lie Shaun kiss her this morning."

@itsandrap:

"Eviction tension everywhere, you will be fine."

@endyukp:

"Very boring girls, only content is following a man up and down, kissing."

Zion claims Shaun and Wanni had intercourse

Meanwhile, Big Brother Naija season 9 housemate Zion spurred reactions online as he made claims about Shaun and Wanni in the house.

The No Loose Guard star, in a chat with Fairme, alleged that Shaun and his love interest have had intercourse in the house.

He also went on to brag about him and his girlfriend Chinwe doing a similar act, which stunned many of the viewers as they reacted online.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng