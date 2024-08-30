Some housemates of the Big Brother Naija house were on Kassia's case last night over her backside

It started with Ozee Mbadiwe asking why the married woman, Kassia's derrière vibrates when she talks

She laughed it off, but Ben and Fairme David had to bring Toby Forge into the conversations to cause more havoc

Lovers of the Big Brother Naija season 9 show keep getting content back to back, as the housemates always know how to entertain themselves.

Last night, some housemates were gisting and cruising in the dressing room when they suddenly began to taunt Kassia.

Kassia slams Ben for talking about her backside.

Source: Instagram

"Why were you looking at it?" - Kassia

It started with Ozee, who asked why Kassia's bum was vibrating as she talked. The married woman asked why he was looking at it. In his defence, he was not exactly looking, but it caught his eye.

Fairme David and Ben cut in, with the former stating that his friend, Toby Forge, who has been evicted, worked for her.

Ben butted in and said when Kassia gets out, she will still belong to Toby Forge, who was on her case while in the house.

Kassia responded by adding that Toby tried but still could not reach her while he was in the house.

Watch the clip here:

Recall that BBNaija housemate Kassia got many of her fans talking after a previous clip of her touching her man, Kellyrae, went viral on social media.

How fans reacted to the clip

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@Babrawillows:

"I'm inlove with kassia's voice."

@Chukwuuloma4:

"Kellyrae come and hear o."

@Eriana94248039:

"🤣🤣🤣."

"I'm not ready to get pregnant" - Kassia

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, despite being in the Big Brother Naija house, married couple Kassia and Kellyrae from the Doublekay pair still make time for serious conversations.

The reality TV stars were having a serious chat in the garden while they had snacks when Kassia suddenly mentioned her stance on pregnancy.

According to Kassia, she does not think she is ready to have babies right now, but her husband immediately shared his view.

