Internet users are currently keeping their fingers crossed as they await more information about Chinwe's missing period

The Big Brother Naija season 9 housemate has been complaining of her missing period for the last seven days

She was seen speaking to her man and partner, Zion, who tried to console her as they discussed the possible causes of the delay

All these came after Chinwe and Zion, who had been dating for about five months, slept with each other multiple times in Biggie's house.

In a new development, a fresh video of the love birds discussing the missing period has surfaced on the internet.

Zion could be seen holding Chinwe's hands to comfort her. Chinwe seemed positive that her monthly flow would soon show up as she recounted previous times it had been late.

Watch the video below:

It will also be recalled that Zion mentioned in his chat with Fairme David that Ruthee was in the room on one of the days that he and Chinwe 'got down' with each other.

Fans are unsure whether Chinwe is truly pregnant or if her period is delayed due to stress.

Peeps react to clip of Chinwe and Zion

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@moo__rel:

"The money is pregnant."

@shades_of_susu:

"I’m happy for her. Why is she scared? She’s old enough to be a mother. I’m sure deep down, she’s very happy."

@exclusive_barbie_274:

"Implantation is taking place."

@praisezil:

"Imagine looking for your period on national TV."

@_kofoworade:

"It’s a season of dynamic duo."

@sheun_nora:

"Tell biggie u need PT na b4 u give ur self bp."

@mickndovie:

"We are about to receive big grandchild and Ebuka's Nephew."

"Chinwe isn't my sec" - Zion

Big Brother Naija season 9 housemate Zion drew attention to himself following his comment about his girlfriend Chinwe.

Recall that the housemate earlier told Fairme that he had slept with Chinwe severally in the BBN house.

This time, he was caught on camera telling Fairme from the Radicals pair that Chinwe was not exactly his spec.

