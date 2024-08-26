Four pairs of housemates have been put up for eviction on the BBNaija No Loose Guard season

For the second time this season, housemates nominated their colleagues for possible eviction after fans voted to save their faves

Shortly after the nomination list was announced, netizens took to social media to drop their hot takes

Another set of BBNaija No Loose Guard housemates are up for possible eviction on the fifth week of the show.

Recall that just last week, Big Brother changed the eviction process, and housemates were given a chance to nominate their colleagues for the first time.

For the second time on season 9, the housemates were called into the diary room according to their pairs to nominate two pairs each for possible eviction. After the nominations were done, four pairs of housemates with the highest nominations were announced.

Wanni X Handi, Aces (Sooj and Topher), Radicals (Michky and Fairme) and Doublekay (Kellyrae and Kassia), were put on the chopping block by their colleagues.

How the housemates voted

Radicals (Fairme and Michky) had the highest number of nominations, with five. Aces (Sooj and Topher) and Doublekay (Kassia and Kellyrae) had three nominations each. Wanni X Handi had two nominations. See the video below:

See how they nominated below:

Shatoria (Victoria and Shaun) nominated Aces and Radicals

Beta (Ben and TJay) nominated Doublekay and Aces

Chekas (Chizoba and Onyeka) nominated Aces and Nelita

Mbadiwe twins (Ozee and Ocee) nominated Doublekay and Radicals

Aces (Sooj and Topher) nominated Radicals and Beta

Radicals (Michky and Fairme) nominated Wanni X Handi and Mbadiwe Twins

Nelita (Nelly and Anita) nominated Radicals and Wanni X Handi

Doublekay (Kassia and Kellyrae) nominated Chekas and Radicals

Wanni X Handi nominated Radicals and Doublekay

What fans said about nomination list

The four pairs of housemates up for eviction got BBNaija fans dropping hot takes on social media. Read some of their comments below:

estty_jesusbae:

“Wanni Handi you go nowhere till the last day, just the way he happen for BAYE it will play out again, let's go.”

Mynameisyewande:

“Wetin my double kay do them😂.”

_queenchichi:

“They are building double Kay’s fan base. They should continue. We go again!!!!! Double Kay we pin.”

jarinola:

“We are up again ooo! No hard feelings! It’s the game! Let’s go again Team WANNIXHANDI 💪.”

nj_trendingshops:

“We go harder again for our girls twins THE MONEY IS IDENTICAL THE MONEY IS RAZZZ THE MONEY IS REAL GAMER THE MONEY IS FOR REAL CONTENT THE MONEY IS LOUD😂.”

realchisok:

“The money is identical😍.”

roseisola2:

“Dis housemates are not serious at all …nominating with emotions.”

zhaynahb__:

“Naso we no rest for Laycon and phyna…No retreat no surrender KK.”

aluvionparfumswithireen:

“Double Kay again.”

Vicky_lhois:

“This is serious oo😢😂😂. My twins aww. Not even Beta was up?”

Ogochukwu.igbo.9803:

“This people went for friendship instead of 100 million they should keep nominating our two winners no shaking we stand.”

Shatoria win HOH

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija No Loose Guard housemates Shaun and Victoria of Shatoria pair are now the Heads of House for week five.

After the Zinwe pair, Zion and Chinwe, got evicted during the live show on Sunday, August 25, the housemates entered into a new week with high hopes for which pair would take over from Nelita (Nelly and Anita) as Heads of House.

Biggie asked Shatoria to announce to them who they chose to stay in the HOH lounge with them, and Shaun made the decision.

