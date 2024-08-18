A recent video of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates Rhuthee, Handi and Wanni engaged in an intense face-off has gone viral

In the viral clip, Rhuthee came hard for Wanni and Handi, accusing the twins of sleeping with men for money

She also stirred emotions online when he kept echoing that she was a multiple degree holder, and if not for BBNaija, Wanni and Handi are not on her level

In the last few weeks, Big Brother Naija season 9 has seen many characters unfold their different levels of rage and drama.

Clips of Rhuthee having a contentious exchange with one of the show's twins, Wanni and Handi, have gone viral.

Viral video of Rhuthee blasting Wanni and Handi in a feisty exchange goes viral.

Source: Instagram

This isn't the first time Rhuthee has fought with Wanni and Handi. The argument began about a cleaning arrangement, which left Rhuthee displeased with the twins, and soon it became a war of words between both parties.

In the hit of the fracas, Rhuthee called out the sisters, naming them riffraff, while noting that if it wasn't because of BBNaija, Wanni and Handi would never have gotten the opportunity to stay in the same environment as her.

Wanni and Handi fire back

As the exchange got more intense, the twin sisters charged Rhuthee but were quickly restrained by other housemates who tried to calm things down between the warring parties.

Wanni could be heard in the background yelling unfriendly names at Rhuthee, who called the pair unqualified.

The twins are popular for always sending insult missiles to their foes, but many netizens have found it surprising that they could not launch back at Rhuthee.

Watch the viral exchange below:

Netizens react as Rhuthee fights with Wanni

Here are some of the reactions that trailed feisty exchange:

@balo_ng:

"Rhuthiee was cooking noodles at the same time cooking the twins, such a multitasking lady, she came use kiss calm herself down."

@pinky_prada:

"The twins own too much abeg rhuthee stood for herself."

@nonnjenny:

"Rhuthee ate and left no crumbs."

@murewa557

"Omo this Rhuthee na Yabaleft patient ooo."

@ke.kekelesoqhali:

"Why Rhuthee talking about degrees in BBN house? Omo."

@tripleebridals:

"My Akwa Ibom sister is making me proud already."

@cecilia4157880:

"Stand Wanni and Handi forever. The energy queens."

@anifrozen47:

"U people should stay away from my sis please."

Handi cries over Wanni

Legit.ng had reported that Big Brother Naija female set of twins Handi and Wanni have had their first meltdown on the reality TV show.

The twin disc jockeys, who have done their best in serving content since their first day in the BBNaija house, were captured crying emotionally.

According to Handi, Wanni's closeness with Shaun was creating a vacuum in her heart, and she missed her twin sister a lot.

