The twists and turns in the Big Brother Naija house get crazier as the days go by, but Chinwe seems to be on cloud nine

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Zion and Chinwe had a couple's moment in the bathroom, calling the attention of their fellow housemates

Following the event, Chinwe missed her period for a while, but she finally got it back after over a week of wondering if she was pregnant

Big Brother Naija housemate Chinwe was seen twerking up a storm after being sick for a week following her 'missing period' days.

The housemate, who had intercourse with her lover, Zion, in the Big Brother Naija house multiple times, had been feeling slightly sick.

Chinwe gets her period after one week. Credit: @poshchi231

Source: Instagram

Her man, Zion, even opened up to Fairme Davido about it, adding that it happened several times.

It will also be recalled that Chinwe was captured in a video recording telling evicted housemate Ruthee that she was feeling feverish and tired. She also mentioned that her period was late.

Ruthee, in turn, exclaimed and looked shocked.

Thankfully, Chinwe finally got her period, as she was seen dancing and shaking her backside in front of the mirror.

Netizens could not help but notice that this was the happiest Chinwe had been for days now.

Watch the clip here:

How viewers reacted to Chinwe's video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@ad3remy:

"Na God save you cos he’s giving “leave you in labour to visit friend."

@mheenarh__:

"Man her bawdy is teaaaa, see how everything jiggling effortlessly."

@_oyiza:

"You no go dance keh?? Happiness go wan finish her today."

@clare_onyi:

"If she like, make she do am again."

@fortunate_fortunee:

"Baby why don’t you dance in the parties."

@_theghostgirl:

"Which money? Babe that’s going home soon."

@lucas1665b:

"Knacking never finish you go still miss am again."

Zion says Chinwe isn't his spec

Legit.ng reported that Big Brother Naija season 9 housemate Zion drew attention to himself following his comment about his girlfriend Chinwe.

Recall that the housemate earlier told Fairme Davido that he had slept with Chinwe severally in the BBN house.

This time, he was caught on camera telling Fairme from the Radicals pair that Chinwe is not exactly his spec.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng