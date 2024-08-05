One of the Danbki Twiin, Wanni, has opened up about her last relationship to some of the other housemates

The BBN 9 housemates were having chit-chat in the itching while assisting Ruthee, who was cooking

Wanni, while speaking, mentioned that she dated her ex-housemate, Sir Dee, for four years, and they thought they would get married

Big Brother Naija housemate Wanni Danbaki has shared her relationship details with Sir Dee with some of her fellow housemates.

Wanni, who paired up with her twin sister, Handi, for the show, revealed that she was with Atteh Daniel, widely known as Sir Dee, for four years.

Wanni shares the reason for the split with Sir Dee. Credit: @wanni_twinny. @sirdee_da

Source: Instagram

She also claimed that she had thought they would marry each other. When asked what caused the friction that led to their split, Wanni shared that things were not working out anymore.

Wanni, also Shaun's love interest in the house, noted that they wanted different things in life and that she was not ready for marriage when he was.

While singing Sir Dee's praise, she remarked that she owes the woman she has become today to him.

Watch the clip here:

Recall that fans dragged Wanni brutally after his private moment with his housemate, Shaun.

Fans react to Wanni's revelation

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@ammy_beke_:

"This twins eh let me reserve my comment."

@keenshair_salon:

"How sweet….. When your ex still rates you."

@dubbyleeofficial:

"Who is sir Dee please??"

@qween_estar:

"Some things are best left unsaid sha."

@nnekaopara3:

"Ndi Nne mind will be telling her another reason."

@just_juicy_273:

"Your ex is not your enemy,she was only 21 and Sirdee was ready for marriage but they are still friends till date."

@petechrisy:

"We can see why he didn't keep chasing u."

BBN Handi breaks down emotionally

Big Brother Naija female set of twins Handi and Wanni have had their first meltdown on the reality TV show.

The twin disc jockeys, who have done their best in serving content since their first day in the BBNaija house, were captured crying emotionally.

According to Handi, Wanni's closeness with Shaun was creating a vacuum in her heart, and she missed her twin sister a lot.

Source: Legit.ng