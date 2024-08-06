A woman has stirred reactions with the way she danced at an owambe party in a viral video that got fans talking

In the clip, the disc jockey was playing old school music which was sang by late iconic artist Michael Jackson

The video was shared by Nollywood actress Regina Chukwu as she commented that the woman had forgotten that she was born again

Nollywood actress, Regina Chukwu, whose daughter graduated last month, has made her fans roll with laughter after sharing a video on her social media page.

In the clip, a born again woman was seen doing break-dance like late singer Michael Jackson as the DJ played old school music.

Born again woman dances like Michael Jackson. Photo credit@michaeljackson/@reginachukwu

Source: Instagram

Despite the fact that she dressed like someone who attends Apostolic Church, with no earrings and had her gele covering her ear, she still rocked the dance floor.

The movie act, who became a landlady years ago, said the woman forgot that she was a born again Christian.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Woman removes shoe to dance

While dancing, she had to remove her shoe at one point as she was not comfortable dancing in them.

Guests at the party stood up to spray her, and she ensured she picked all the naira notes she was sprayed.

See the clip here :

How fans reacted to the woman's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the woman dancing. Here are some of the comments below:

@omoladeogunruku:

"I blame Micheal Jackson. But this is so lovely."

@zee_unfold:

"Once a soldier always a soldier."

@dhunni_wearsandaccessories:

"The way she is catching the money."

@lumizeeze:

"Despite being lost in the dance not even a note sprayed on her wasn't picked."

@reginachukwu:

"Won ti mix Igbo mo maltina fun mama."

@abiss_secret1:

"Mummy Ex mi."

@mama_jade_01:

"Mike used the wrong body again at the right time. Is that guy resting at all? Someone should pls check on Mike o."

@pretylizzy02:

"Mama na baddie for her time."

@thomasojo81:

"Wahala tiwa, Mama don lose guard ."

Regina Chukwu celebrates sister

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress was happy that her sister had become a landlord in Manchester, United Kingdom.

She thanked the new house owner for the price she paid so that their other siblings could relocate abroad.

The mother of two showed off the lovely interior of the building and told her fans to celebrate her sister.

Source: Legit.ng