BBNaija No Loose Guard housemates, Shaun and Wanni, have sparked an uproar on social media over their recent actions

A video made the rounds online of Shaun using his fingers to ‘play’ with Wanni under the covers

The viral clip triggered a series of reactions from fans of the show with some bashing the two housemates

BBNaija No Loose Guard stars Shaun and Wanni have made social media headlines for their acts of intimacy on the show.

The reality show, which has only aired for six days so far, got Nigerians talking after Shaun and Wanni were seen having a private moment under the covers.

BBNaija fans react to Wanni and Shaun's private display in bed.

Source: Instagram

In the viral video, Shaun, from the Shatoria pair, is seen under the covers with Wanni from the Wanni and Handi pair. The male housemate appears to have been using his fingers to ‘play’ with his female colleague.

However, what drew the attention of netizens the most were the sounds Wanni was making as she enjoyed her private time with Shaun. As the young lady made the loud sounds, she made sure to tell her male partner that what he was doing felt good.

See the video below:

Netizens react to Wanni and Shaun’s video

As expected, the display between Wanni and Shaun gathered momentum on social media, and many fans of the show shared their thoughts. Some expressed their disappointment in the housemates.

Read their comments below:

Cruise_manchi:

“Did my ears just heard you are so good..😂😂 so, finger is now so good.. God abeg ohhhh😂.”

Bimz_collection:

“Mama say u are so good 😂😂.”

_kristy101:

“Protest inside big brothers house.”

teemoyindolls:

“Sir Dee go dey one corner dey laugh.”

_dawisu_:

“Nawao!!! On public tv?? Imagine ur kids growing up to find this video one day on the net. Both the fingerer and the fingeree.”

Tchidiokafor:

“No single level.”

choice_sasha:

“You dey finger am and you say make she no moan loud..... 😂😂😂.”

uzom__:

“So early o.”

El_pasreal:

“This una Wanni Na Aswanni o.”

Sylviateyei:

“These ones no get level.”

Anny_preshy:

“Someone that said she’s on her period yesterday hmm.”

marry_foot_wears:

“See waiting person don go do 🤮🤮.”

itz_vivianperry:

“Ok na day 6 😂.”

