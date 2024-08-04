The BBNaija No Loose Guard season’s first eviction show has taken fans by surprise after an announcement by the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

The presenter announced that unlike popular opinion, there was going to be an eviction during the first week of the show

Ebuka went on to list the four pairs up for eviction based on lowest votes from the viewers of the show

The BBNaija No Loose Guard season is making headlines for its first eviction show, which took fans by surprise.

The show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu got on the stage and announced that there would be an eviction of one pair of housemates. During past BBNaija seasons, fans had gotten used to housemates not getting evicted during the first week.

Fans react as Team Tami get evicted. Photos: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

Ebuka went on to explain how the evictions would work to the viewers and the housemates. According to him, four pairs of housemates were placed on nominations for possible eviction for having the least amount of votes from viewers.

It was also explained that the safe housemates would go into the diary room to nominate a pair that should go home. Ebuka said that the nominated housemates were not allowed to campaign for votes but that the safe housemate pairs could collaborate to kick someone off the show.

Four pairs of housemates facing eviction

For winning the Custodian challenge, the Ndi Nne pair (Nne and Chinne) were safe from evictions. Team Beta (TJay and Ben) also won the immunity challenge and were not on the chopping block.

Ebuka then called on Team Chekas (Onyeka and Chizoba), Team Streeze (Toby Forge and Mayor Frosh), Team Radicals (Michky and Fairme David) and Team Tami (Toyosi and Dami) to be on their feet because they were up for possible eviction.

Custodian winners save housemates

In another turn of events, Team Ndi Nne was called to open the Custodian box after winning the Custodian challenge.

After the box was opened, a roll of paper was found inside and they were told to read what was on it. The Custodians bagged the ability to save a pair of housemates up for eviction.

Ndi Nne decided to save Team Radicals and the housemates cheered over their decision.

Housemates vote inside Diary Room to evict

After Team Radicals was saved, Big Brother called on the pairs to enter the Diary Room one by one to name a pair they wanted to send home.

After all the housemates had voted in the Diary Room, Ebuka came back on stage and told Chekas, Streeze and Tami to be on their feet as he got set to evict a housemate pair.

Team Tami was eventually announced as the housemates leaving the show. After getting on stage, the evicted housemates spoke about their time in the house. See the video below:

Netizens react to Tami’s eviction

oluwademiladeayomi:

"Thank you for owning up to that in her presence 😍."

alyc_roby123:

"One of da best eviction ever👏👏."

dre_thepainter:

"Una sha chop free food that one sef don do….make other house mates fit enter."

kemmzy_ojo:

"Eeya I feel for toyosi😢."

__maame_b:

"Oww biggie 😭at least two weeks sef."

ceenthiana:

"This one all of you are happy, wait untill they evict your faves😂 this type of eviction is not nice at all 😢."

zinnysugar:

"Damilola cost them their slot in biggies house. Housemates complained she was unnecessarily mean and rude. I wish their pair well."

