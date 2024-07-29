BBNaija 9: ‘Virgin’ Fairme Trends After a Video Saw Him Talk Things He Wants a Woman to Do in Bed
- Big Brother Naija housemate Fairme David left fans and viewers confused after an old video of him seemed to contradict his claim
- Fairme and his Michky, who make up the ‘the Radicals duo’ in the house, buzzed the internet during the show’s premiere with claims that they are untouched
- Netizens and some concerned fans dug out an old video of the gym enthusiast boldly stating things he enjoys in the bedroom
Fairme David, one of the newest housemates on the newly launched Big Brother Naija season 9, spurred curiosity online.
A viral video showed the gym instructor openly discussing things he wants his partner to do while they are in action in the bedroom.
Legit.ng reported that David, who was introduced in the house alongside his friend, Michky, spurred reactions online as they claimed to be chaste in their late 20s. The two friends are identified as the ‘Radicals’ duo in the house.
A few hours after being introduced to viewers, netizens dug out a video of Fairme ranting about how he wants his partner to behave while they are having sex in the room.
According to him, they don’t have to look at each other’s faces because he believes that he is ugly during sex.
Watch the video below:
BBNaija Fairme spurs reactions online
Legit.ng compiled the reactions online
@X_DailyTrends:
"Nigerians go dig out your generations."
@donminahs:
"How a grown man go even talk that nonsense say he be virgin. Even him family no go dey proud of him."
@darkvelvet02:
"But we know he was messing around. Abi some of una believe that nonsense."
@Anifrosh112:
"Nigerians no dig out anything na him strategy."
@loveth_dumebi:
"Nigerians don't understand controversy….. We are so emotional about things. In a competition like this find something that will make people invested in searching for you…"
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
