A video went round recently showing a member of the Big Brother Naija season 9 housemate Tjay almost drowning

The new housemates had their first pool party on Thursday night, August 1, and it was funfilled as they ate and drank to their will

Tjay, identified as the Beta pair alongside his partner Ben was seen suddenly struggling to find his footing inside the pool until his friend intervened

Big Brother Naija Season 9 experienced panic recently after one of its recent housemates, Tunji Adeniji-Soji, better known as Tjay from the pair Beta, almost drowned during the house's pool party.

The housemates had their first pool party on Thursday night, August 1. They all had maximum fun amid the food, drinks, and good music.

BBNaija Tjay escaped death during the house's first pool party. Credit: @bigbronaija, @tjay_official

The female housemates turned up the heat in their flashy bikinis, which left little to the imagination.

As the party peaked, Tjay was seen in the pool with his game partner Ben and fellow housemate Fairme, apparently having a great time.

While they were at itTjay began to lose his balance, battling to keep his head above water.

Luckily, Ben noticed what was happening and sprung into action, bringing Tjay to safety in time.

Watch the video below:

BBNaija Tjay's drowning clip goes viral

Tjay's near-drowning video went viral, with fans and netizens expressing their shock at the terrifying spectacle.

See reactions below:

teju_bee:

"You ppl should stop it.. but I was legit scared for him."

nanceenaturals:

"So that person beside him can't help him out or what some people once them see enjoyment nothing dey there head again..."

onyinyeamajo:

"And the other guy on dreads closer to him couldn't help him."

ewur_abena12:

"Sad and funny."

murwasirewu:

"If it was Victoria 😂😂😂😂😂Shaun will leave to die in water.this pair is stressing me."

