Nigerians reacted massively to a video recording of Chinne of the Ndi Nne pair of the Big Brother Naija season 9

Recall that the aunty and niece pair caused a stir on social media after they got introduced as one of the 4th pair of contestants of the BBN 9

However, Chinne's eating habit has caused netizens to criticize her after a clip of her in the kitchen went viral

Nigerians are unhappy about a clip of Chinne of the Ndi Nne pair making the rounds on social media.

The 9th season of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show they premiered on Sunday, July 28, 2024. Previously, the show organizers announced that housemates would be paired up this season rather than previous ones.

The fourth pair introduced into the show were a never-expected duo. They were an Aunty and niece pair who also emerged as winners of the custodian challenge.

However, Chinne, the aunty, sparked outrage on social media after a clip that elaborated on her eating habits surfaced.

Chinne walked into the kitchen to have a late breakfast. After she and her niece got ready. On getting to the kitchen, she picked up a plate of two boiled eggs belonging to her.

What shocked Nigerians was how Chinne ate one of the eggs. She dipped her fork in it and swallowed the egg without attempting to cut it into pieces.

This came as a shock to social media users, who faulted her eating habits for her size.

Peeps react to Chinne's video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@viktoh_gustavo:

"Why she no go big."

@skillzxtimi:

"Evidence of their is hunger in the land."

@thestudentconnectv:

"Who else don't find this set of bbnaija interesting?"

@plato_15:

"Senior man behavior."

@koko_barbz:

"Is she Ghanaian?"

@veevyann_:

"Why una dey pretend like say una no dey eat am like that too?"

@Yemmie_:

"Most of the housemates came for food ooo."

@teeto__olayeni:

"You know when last she chop egg?"

