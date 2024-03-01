Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show is set to return as organisers recently dropped an update about the show

Sharing a clip on their social media timelines, the organisers gave an update about the show would be made public this month

The latest update about the BBNaija reality show has stirred mixed reactions online as many dragged organisers

Popular Nigerian reality show Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) is set to return after the eighth edition in July 2023.

Legit.ng recall reporting that Ilebaye Odiniya, also known as Gen Z Baddie, emerged as the winner of the All Stars edition - an edition comprising of former housemates from different seasons.

BBNaija to return in 2024. Credit: @bigbronaija @ebukaobiuchendu

Source: Instagram

Details as BBNaija is to return in 2024

On Friday, March 1, the show organisers announced the show would be returning this year in a post via their different social media timelines.

Sharing a short clip, the organisers disclosed more details would be made public later in March.

A caption in the clip read:

"Mirror, Mirror, Whos biggie looking for?"

See the post shared on BBNaija's page below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that BBNaija Season 8 All Stars winner went home with the grand prize of N120 million Naira, among other consolidation prizes.

Reactions as BBNaija is set to return

The latest update has caused uproar on social media, with many dragging the show organisers. Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

hey.ebuka:

"Ahhhh!!! our sorrows are about to be paused for awhile."

emeka.mathias.3:

"He should give the disqualified a chance to redeem themselves."

sensepolice:

"Do Nigerians have time for bbnaija this year? With all the sheges we are seeing?"

theamazing_sommie':

"We are tired of this show. Nigerians are suffering."

flo_316:

"I need this distraction right now."

teephahairmart:

"Really I thought this show wouldn’t Air this season."

Queen Mercy Atang reveals fiance's identity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija's Queen Mercy Atang caused a stir online after finally showing off her husband-to-be on social media.

Shortly after Queen Mercy revealed her man’s identity online, many social media users stormed his page to investigate things for themselves.

They were also quick to notice that Queen’s man had posted a photo of himself with the BBNaija star in 2016, hinting that they had been in a relationship for a while.

Source: Legit.ng