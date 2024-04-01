“2 Cups N3k, for Where?” Chioma Akpotha Prices Groundnut on London Street, Clip Trends
- Chioma Apotha has been sighted in the company of her best friends who are also Nollywood actress
- They were in London when Akpotha priced cups of groundnut for two pounds but she was not satisfied with the amount and she had to beat down the price
- She offered to pay for four cups at fives pounds but the seller did not agree with her while she continued to bargain and her friend tried to stop her
The video of Chioma Akpotha pricing groundnut on the street of London has been sighted on social media.
The actress was accompanied by her three best friends in the make-believe world, Omoni Oboli, whose son got married last month, Uche Jombo, and Ufoma McDermott.
The actress was told to pay two pounds for two cups which was an equivalent of more than N3k. She had to bargain with the seller to bring down her price.
"It's all about my Obimbim": Iyabo Ojo gushes, shares video as she jets out to mark Paulo's birthday
Chioma Akpotha praises the seller
The actress who clocked 43 years last year asked the seller to give her four cups for six pounds but she disagreed.
After the lady finally accepted her price, she thanked her and called her a good girl.
Ufoma McDermott makes fun of Akpotha
In the video, Ufoma McDermott wondered why she was pricing groundnuts on London street.
At one point, Omoni Oboli had to point out that she could not finish a cup so that they could reduce the quantity they wanted to buy.
See the post here:
How fans reacted to the post
Netizens have reacted to the way Akpotha was pricing groundnut from a seller in London. Here are some of the comments below:
@funkejenifaakindele:
"Good. That’s what we want. More videos please."
@sallys_collectibles:
"Una dey worry ooooo @omonioboli say if she no gree make we dey go."
@berrylushhair:
"It is @omonioboli wanting to know how much pounds is before buying for me."
@uchennaji:
"Chai! See pricing oohhhh!!! @chiomakpotha I am actually covering my face in shame on your behalf now."
@cyude:
"This is the kind of genuine friendship I crave for my wife. Travel the world with your buddies, work hard and make money. I will be there to support you."
@dr_chizo:
"The kind of girls friendship I crave. God please give me genuine friends and sisters."
@chocolai.:
"That part where they almost left.. strategy that works all time."
@_thegirlblessed:
"This lady will know she had special customers today."
@mr_busymouth_official:
"This is the true definition of "am a Nigerian not because I was born in Nigeria but because Nigeria was born in me"
Chioma Akpotha attacked at polling unit
Legit.ng had reported that Akpotha cried out during the last general election after she was attacked at her polling unit.
According to her, immediately she arrived at the place, she was beaten. She was lucky to escape unhurt.
However, her car was damaged by thugs who did the evil act with broken bottles and knives.
Source: Legit.ng