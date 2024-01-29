Controversial BBNaija star Tolani Baj is once again in the news over her interesting opinion on a topic

The reality show star took to her Twitter page to warn any partner she might have never to get comfortable enough to fart in her presence

Tolani Baj’s post spared a series of mixed feelings from netizens, as many of them argued over her opinion

BBNaija star Tolani Baj is trending for the umpteenth time over her controversial statement about any romantic partner in her life.

The ex-BBNaija All Stars housemate took to her official X (Twitter) page to sternly warn any partner that might want to fart in her presence.

Fans react as Tolani Baj tells boyfriend to never fart in her presence. Photos: @tolanibaj

Source: Instagram

According to the reality TV star, no partner should ever get comfortable with her to the point of passing gas wherever she is.TBaj added that they needed to have respect.

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

“No matter how comfortable we are as partners, please do not fart around me. Please. Let’s have some respect.”

See her tweet below:

Reactions as Tolani Baj warns partner to never fart in her presence

Tolani Baj’s post about her partner not farting in her presence sparked an interesting debate on social media with many netizens dropping their hot takes. Read some of their comments below:

thefoodnetworknig2:

“It’s not hard to know someone who hasn’t ever been in love.”

babarex0:

“ my sister calm down. U go see fart u go tire. Soon u go begin enjoy am. Sometimes na competition . When u vex finish only u go begin laugh.”

ladyque_1:

“The Same fart some people are using to do competition in their relationship .”

Preciousgift__:

“I really hate it too and I see it as a weird act. Don’t fart beside me,just excuse yourself.”

iamchiomanwaorie:

“Finally someone is speaking on this d*sgusting habit. No matter how comfortable we become around each DONT!”

effedeborah:

“Please carry your seriousness go one side.. If I can’t fart comfortably around you then what are we doing?”

Poshest_hope:

“That’s why you’re still single. Calm down let somebody son use mess to sp0!l you .”

director_martins:

“I know same applies to men but I think men need this more. If you have never been comfortable with the woman you're dating, being in her natural state, her mouth smelling, her poop smelling, her fart smelling & her emotions all over the place... Don't get married to her.”

Meerah_cul:

“No matter how much i love you, pls don’t fart around me especially if it smells like boiled eggs and groundnut…E dey make eyes pepper ️ me abeg .”

Bossqueen_olam:

“Me too I really hate weird behaviors.”

tonia.gram_:

“She’s right sha. But Omo, I wan know if this babe never jam love for her life. The way she always sets rules for everything. Chude should invite her to his podcast let’s know her real problem .”

What Tolani Baj brings to the table

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tolani Baj recently caused a huge social media stir after revealing what she has to offer in a relationship.

The podcast show's host had asked Tolanibaj who was evicted from the All Stars edition in August what she was bringing to the table in a relationship. In response, the disc jockey stated that she has her juicy box to give a man she is dating.

Her outburst is coming after her complicated relationship with Neo, her colleague.

Source: Legit.ng