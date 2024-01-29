A young Nigerian lady who moved from Lagos to Abuja has gone viral after she shared a video of her experience

In the video, the lady narrated her experience of relocating to the capital city and how she furnished her new home

She also gave a tour of her beautiful and cosy house, which was decorated with style and elegance

A captivating TikTok video of a Nigerian lady who left the bustling city of Lagos for the serene capital of Abuja has gone viral online.

In the video, the lady shared her fascinating experience of relocating to a new city and how she went about setting up her new home with all the necessary appliances.

The girl moves to Abuja. Photo credit: @islandgirltema/TikTok

She also gave a detailed tour of her stunning and comfortable house, which was decorated with flair and sophistication.

The video as shared by @islandgirltema has drawn a lot of attention and feedback from viewers who were amazed by her remarkable transformation.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

T.gold reacted:

“I won't stop congratulating people until it's my own turn. Congratulations.”

Kingz said:

“Interview for canadian visa?”

Adejoke wrote:

“Congratulations, please is this a sign for me? Because this is the 9th video today.”

Szha:

“Congratulations but interview how ? What happened why was it requested please enlighten us.”

Emmanuel:

“Congratulations I tap from your blessing.”

Ruthy171005:

“Congratulations dear. I tap into your blessings.”

Favorite spec:

“Congratulations boo.”

Badmus189:

“God remember me oo.. Congratulations dear.”

Cathrine Tarisai:

“I wish to travel to Canada one day.”

Mary Asamoah:

“I tap into your blessing congratulations.”

Favourite8383:

“Congratulations it will be my turn soon my God's grace.”

