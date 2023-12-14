Nollywood actress Regina Chukwu is happy that her sister has become a landlord in Manchester

She thanked the new house owner for the price she paid so that their other siblings can relocate abroad

The mother of two showed off the lovely interior of the building and told her fans to celebrate her sister

Nollywood actress Regina Chukwu is in a happy mood after one of her siblings in Manchester bought a house. She took to social media to inform her fans about it and wrote beautiful things about her sister.

Regina Chukwu shows off sister's house in Manchester. Photo credit @reginachukwu

The mother of two posted pictures of the building and showed off the interior which was close to lovely decor in Nigeria.

According to her, she has three siblings abroad and the sister who just launched her house was the one who took them over there.

Regina Chukwu appreciates their sister

In the caption of her post on instagram, she wrote about the sacrifice her sister made to ensure that their other sibling also traveled outside of the country.

She said that her sister had to put her own needs on hold just to sponsor her siblings abroad.

Chukwu also became a landlord in 2022 and she had a lavish housewarming party. She shared the story of how she was able to buy the house with her fans.

When she was celebrating her birthday after unveiling her house, she wrote that it was her first birthday as a landlady.

Fans react to the post made by the actress

Reactions have trailed the post made by Chukwu about her sister's house. Here are some of the comments below.

@officialtoyinadewale:

"Congratulations to you and your family."

@amalatohsure:

"Congratulations. Many more to come . Sisi you go celebrate with lots of people including me in good times."

@iyadabira:

"Congratulations."

@ojulewastudio:

"Congratulations, this huge..as many as are believing God for their own this time next year you will be in your own."

@iam__temitayo_:

"Congratulations."

@olaarmiji:

"Congratulatins."

@official__2much:

"Congratulations sis. Congratulations to her. We’ll keep celebrating."

@turbanqueenn:

"This is wat we should be hearing from our sibling.. Goodnews congratulations to her e no easy."

@cheerfulkam:

"Congratulations."

@omoibadanblog:

"Congratulations."

Regina Chukwu shares the struggle she faced before becoming a landlord

Legit.ng had reported that Chukwu had shared how she started building her house from the scratch and the comfort that they had to let go to become a landlord.

The actress became a landlord in 2022 after 20 years of losing her husband.

In her post, she stated that she bought a building in 2020 but she had to demolish it because it was not what she wanted. She endured a lot of insults and turned down influencing jobs because she didn't have where to make videos.

